Dexter Girls' Roll to Ninth-Straight Win on Senior Night

A huge first quarter lifted the Dexter girls to a 65-22 win over Ann Arbor Skyline on Senior Night Sunday.

Five Dreadnaught seniors, Brianna Rodriguez, Sydney Pnacek, Maddi Valentine, Maggie Lewis, and Berta Sanjuan played in their final regular season home game Sunday and all five made it in the scorebook in their final game. If fact all 10 Dreadnaughts put points on the board in the rout of Skyline.

The Dreadnaughts were hot from the start, putting 28 points on the board in the first quarter.

The continued to pour it on in the second and built a 43-9 lead at the half.

A 14-5 run in the third started a running clock and pushed the lead to 57-17 after three.

Valentine had a big game with 17 points, six assists, and six rebounds to lead Dexter.

Pnacek added 17 points and six rebounds, while Rodriguez finished with 10 points and six assists.

Alena Blumberg chipped in with seven points and Chloe Perry four. Kaylie Shaw added three points, Sanjuan, Lewis, and Heidi Fuchs two each, and Alyssa Gullekson one.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 13-0 in the SEC Red and 16-2 overall. The have a tough week ahead of them when they travel to Saline Tuesday and to arch-rival Chelsea Friday.