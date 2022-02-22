Stevie Wonder Tribute Electrifies The Encore Stage

Be prepared to dance in your seat as an extraordinary group of Encore vocalists brings the music of legendary singer/songwriter STEVIE WONDER to life on The Maas stage at The Encore Musical Theatre Company. This highly anticipated concert is the culmination of The Encore’s month-long celebration of Black Heritage Through Music, and will feature some of your favorite Stevie hits — Superstition, Living for the City, You Are the Sunshine of My Life and so many more.

Raising us all to Higher Ground

is a stellar cast of Encore favorites, directed by and including JASON BRIGGS (Modern Jazz Meets Musical Theatre, Smokey Joe’s Café, Queen Tribute, Broadway Rocks!). Joining him will be Detroit vocalist and rising star, ARIELLE CROSBY (Modern Jazz Meets Musical Theatre, Queen Tribute, Motown the Musical Nat’l Tour), CHRIS JOSEPH (Smokey Joe’s Café, Queen Tribute, Standard Time), DAVID MAGUMBA (Smokey Joe’s Café, Motown Unplugged) and GAYLE E. MARTIN (Smokey Joe’s Café). They will be backed up by an incredible group of musicians, led by music director, R. MACKENZIE LEWIS.

Wonder, a child prodigy who has been blind since birth, is one of the world’s best-selling and most versatile recording artists. He has won 25 Grammy awards and has been inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. Also a life-long activist, in 1980 he campaigned to make Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday a federal holiday. In 2009, Wonder was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and, in 2014, he was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“It is such an honor to celebrate Black Heritage through the music of this incredible artist and humanitarian,” says director, and Encore’s Managing Director, Jason Briggs. “Stevie Wonder used the power of music to lay a deep foundation to the landscape of Black culture in America, and around the world. We are thrilled to be bringing his music to life here at The Encore!” This latest concert in The Encore’s popular Tribute Series, sponsored by Dexter’s Pub, will run for four performances only, February 24-27, 2022.

Tickets for TRIBUTE: STEVIE WONDER are $40 and can be purchased (along with all remaining Season 13 productions) online at www.the‌encoretheatre.org, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130. Box office hours are currently Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10AM to Noon.

The Encore continues to operate at a reduced capacity. Vaccinations are required for all cast and staff members; mask and vaccinations (or a negative COVID test) are required for those attending performances.