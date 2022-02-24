Community Groups Furnish Dexter’s Hilltop View Apts

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Avalon Housing and Faith in Action housing collaboration in Dexter, Hilltop View Apartments, is coming down the home stretch of construction. As move-in day approaches in the next couple of months, community members are busy furnishing the apartments.

The 24-unit complex will consist of six units for veterans. Nine units will be offered based on income. The remaining nine apartments will be for housing insecure families.

At the February 14, 2022, Dexter City Council meeting, Associate Director for Faith in Action (FIA), Sarah Shugart, told the Council, “I want to tell you how our community has come together as we near the oping of Hilltop View Apartments. Faith in Action, all of us that live in the Dexter area, are blessed to be part of such a generous community.”

Shugart went on to report how “Local veteran groups are working together to make sure their fellow soldiers will have a comfortable place to call home.”

Local veteran Jim Dempsey and his wife, Jane, are not only furnishing an apartment, but Jim has also coordinated the veteran groups in their efforts to outfit the living spaces. The veteran groups include,

American Legion, Post 46

Viet Nam Veterans of America, Chapter 310

Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion, Post 557

Roger and Chris Gatward

VFW Post 423

The Knights of Columbus groups in Dexter, Chelsea, and Ypsilanti have given money for the veterans’ apartments, as well as private donors. State and local veterans groups have also donated funds for the veterans. The Veterans Administration and FIA will use this money for additional needs the veterans may have, such as clothing.

The nine housing insecure apartments are being furnished by,

Dexter Rotary Club

Dexter United Methodist Church

Chelsea First United Methodist Church

St. James Episcopal Church

Former FIA Director Nancy Paul's family and friends

LaFontaine Chevrolet in Dexter

Dexter United Methodist Women of the Word

Webster United Church of Christ

Other mentions:

Dexter Lions are providing funds for a commercial freezer and refrigerator for the new food pantry. The local Lions Club obtained funding from Lions International for bedding.

St. Joseph Parish is donating money to help stock the pantry.

Dexter Family Services is providing household items such as shower curtains, towels, and other bathroom supplies.

Philanthropic Education Organizations of Dexter and Chelsea

Dexter Community Schools are also getting involved:

DHS Key Club is providing cleaning supplies.

Mill Creek Middle School CS&L is providing trash containers and other household needs.

Student Councils at Creekside and Wylie are also providing support.

“It is clear you don’t have to look very far to find someone in this community who is helping,” Shugart told the Council.

Shugart also passed along a message from someone moving into one of the income-based apartments.

“Tell them all ‘Thank You.’ I know it wasn’t easy, but I don’t think they will ever know how much this means to me and my health. But let them know this is so great!”

Photo: Doug Marrin