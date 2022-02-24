Webster Twp Police Report, January 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During January 2022, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office received 111 calls for police service, up from 77 last year for a 44% increase.

The spike in calls is due to an increase in traffic stops (33 in 2022, 2 in 2021). Six tickets were issued.

Other notable calls included one medical assist, two assaults, two citizen assists, two welfare checks, two mental health, nine animal complaints, and one sudden death.

The WCSO reported the following to Webster Township as noteworthy events:

On January 16, deputies responded to the 9200 block of Scully for an attempted Breaking & Entering. The caller advised that it looked like someone had attempted to break into the home by pulling the screen off a window. The caller indicated that their neighbor had been coming over to help fix things in the residence, but the caller no longer felt comfortable around the neighbor. The caller requested that the neighbor be trespassed from the property. Deputies contacted the neighbor and served him a Trespass Notice.

On January 29, deputies were dispatched to the 4900 block of Starak Lane for a Larceny complaint. The caller listed an item for sale on Facebook Marketplace and was contacted by the suspect. They agreed to a purchase and the victim placed the item on the porch. The suspect retrieved the item, however failed to pay the victim. The victim attempted to contact the suspect but got no answer. The victim indicated that they would continue to try to reach the suspect and did not request a criminal report.

