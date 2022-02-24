Pinckney Ends Dexter Hockey Season

It was a rough year for a very young Dexter hockey team as the Dreadnaughts saw their season come to an end Tuesday night in an 8-0 loss to Pinckney in the D3 playoff opener.

The Dreadnaughts had 12 freshmen on the roster this season and Dexter had growing pains for most of the season that saw them finish 5-17 overall.

Dexter struggled against the Pirates Tuesday night with Pinckney taking a 2-0 lead after one.

The Pirate's lead grew to 4-0 in the second and they would finish off the game with four goals in the third to make the final 8-0.

Brenda Sullivan led Pinckney with a pair of goals, while Evan Drus had a goal and three assists. Max Lederer stopped all 20 shots he faced from Dexter for Pinckney.

Dexter will lose seven seniors from this year's squad. With the experience the freshmen received this season, the Dreadnaughts should bounce back next season.

Photos by Dawn Miller



