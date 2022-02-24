Rustic Roots Farm: An Inside Look at Small Niche Farming

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Rustic Roots Farm north of Dexter is an example of the growing trend of niche farming. The cozy homestead is also a great example of how one thing always leads to another.

Rustic Roots is owned by wife and husband team Jill and Jeff Dohner, with children Landon and Ally lending support with the chores. Their farm is ten acres of fields, woods, a creek, and ponds—Walden Pond and Hockey Rink Pond.

Jill explained the bees take advantage of a mild winter day to come out for a drink and to relieve themselves. Photo courtesy of Keri Bushaw.

“We dabble in a lot of things,” says Jill. “We are not your typical agricultural farm at all, but I can still do something sustainable here. And with so many outlets like the Dexter Mill, Argus, Agricole, and Acorn Market, this is a good area for niche farming.”

A big niche for Rustic Roots is bees and honey, and a good example of how one thing leads to another, which is what things always do. Jill’s father-in-law started keeping bees 15 years ago.

“After a couple of years into it, he has a lot of bees and tells us, ‘I’m going to bring some bees to your farm,’” laughs Jill. “Now, I manage about 50 hives,” says Jill. “Each hive has one queen and thousands of bees. One hive can produce a lot of honey if it’s doing well.”

A lemon tree in the middle of winter. Photo courtesy of Keri Bushaw.

If all 50 hives are healthy and buzzing right along, Jill can harvest 1,200 pounds of honey in a season, but beekeeping is getting more difficult.

“There are a lot of things that are hurting the bees right now,” explains Jill. “The main problem is the varroa mite.”

Varroa destructor (Varroa mite) can only reproduce in honey bee colonies. The mite attaches to the bee's body and weakens it by consuming the fat deposits. The mite also transmits debilitating bee viruses. The varroa mite is a leading cause of bee losses around the world.

Rustic Roots packs a lot into 10 acres- bees, chickens, sheep, orchard, wood shop, and a greenhouse. Photo courtesy of Keri Bushaw.

“Good beekeepers will always check the varroa mite counts and make sure towards the end of fall that their numbers are pretty low going into winter,” adds Jill.

Honey isn’t the only commerce Rustic Roots’ bees produce. Jill sells nucs (pronounced “nukes,” short for “nucleus colony”) in the spring. Nucs are a smaller hive box consisting of 5 frames that hold a queen, worker bees, frames of honey, and brood (babies). It’s a starter beehive kit.

Jill sells Rustic Roots honey at the Dexter Mill, Dexter Bakery, Argus Farm Stop, at her farm, and through her Etsy shop. Her newest honey endeavor is creamed honey which she describes as “broken down crystals of raw honey with a very smooth texture like butter but still tastes exactly as raw honey should.”

Woodworking was the Dohner's first agricultural endeavor. Photo credits Keri Bushaw and Jill Dohner.

As big as honey has become for Rustic Roots, woodworking was their first business endeavor. Many ash trees were on the property, and the Emerald Ash Borer hit, killing the trees. “We had to cut down so many dead and dying trees,” says Jill. “We wondered what we could do with all this wood.”

Jeff enjoys woodworking when he’s not on his day job as an engineer. He began milling wood and making furniture in their garage. And, of course, one thing leads to the next thing. Now, the Dohners have a woodworking shop with proper equipment for designing beautiful wood furniture, something Jeff hopes to do more of when he retires.

Keeping in rhythm with Rustic Roots’ “one thing leads to another” choreography, Jill’s newest endeavor is a greenhouse. She keeps a lemon tree, lime tree, coffee tree, olive tree, ginger, stevia, and other plants. Jill is experimenting to see what takes hold and then go from there.

"We dabble in a little bit of everything," says Jill. Photo courtesy of Jill Dohner.

The couple had the idea to remove an old fence, which begat the idea of planting a couple of fruit trees, which begat planting more, which begat having too much fruit, which begat selling it.

“The farm business came about because we were doing it for ourselves and then had excess,” says Jill.

Niche farming seems to be a growing trend. More and more people are adding crop plants to what space they have available. Dexter Mill Owner, Keri Bushaw, has seen the demand steadily increase over the years.

“Fruit trees have sold out quickly over the past couple of years,” she says. “People are planting vegetable gardens that have never done that before. It doesn’t have to be a huge leap. It can be growing a tomato plant, getting one hive of bees.”

From talking with her customers, Keri believes the trend results from food insecurity and a realization of the importance of supporting the local economy.

“People have experienced certain food shortages in the past two years,” says Keri. “It’s happening again. More folks are thinking the best way to keep the pantry stocked is to supply it themselves or get it local where it doesn’t have to navigate the supply chain.”

“There are a lot of reasons to grow your food,” says Jill. “But you don’t have to grow it yourself if you don’t want to. You can support a local farmer.”