Brewing Beer: The Simple Process That Produces Innumerable Possibilities

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Few things are as socially engaging as having a beer. Drinking a beer connects us, “Hey, wanna go out for a beer?” It breaks down barriers, “What d’ya say we talk about this over a beer?” And it can be entertaining, “Here, hold my beer.”

I thought it would be interesting to learn more about such an icon of social connection, not to mention entertaining commercials (Dad, I love you, man! You’re not getting my Bud Light, Johnny) created.

Brian Schroeder, owner of Erratic Ales in Dexter, agreed to walk me through his process.

“When you step back and look at it, brewing beer is a simple process,” says Brian. “It’s the things you do along the way that create all the different styles and variations people love.”

Day One: Brew Day

Step 1: Water is heated in the hot liquor tank.

“The main event for brew day happens at those three vessels—the hot liquor tank, the mash tun, and the brew kettle,” explains Brian. “And when we talk about liquor here, it’s just water. We’re heating water.”

Erratic Ale’s brewhouse. On the right (foreground to back) are the hot liquor tank, mash tun, and brew kettle. On the right are the fermenters.

Step 2: Crushed grain goes into the mash tun. Hot water from the liquor tank is added to the grain.

“The bulk of what any brewery uses is a pale, malted barley, but sometimes darker barley malts or other grains depending on the beer style,” explains Brian. “I mix the hot water and crushed grains, and I stir it all by hand with a mash paddle.”

Brian stirring the mash.

Step 3: The crushed grains steep in hot water.

This mixture is the mash. During this time, enzymes present in the grains convert their starches into fermentable sugars. The result is a sweet liquid.

Step 4: The sweet liquid is drained from the mash tun and transferred to the brew kettle.

The remaining hot water from the hot liquor tank is used to rinse the mash to remove any remaining sugars. The sweet liquid collected in the brew kettle is called “wort.” It’s not beer yet.

Pulling spent grain from the mash tun. The spent grain goes to local farmers for livestock feed.

Step 5: The wort is heated and boiled.

“We heat it to a boil for a few reasons,” explains Brian. “We’re eliminating any spoilage organisms that might be in there. We’re reducing the volume a bit to concentrate the sugars.

During this time, hops are added to the boil. The hops will provide the bitterness, flavor, and aroma essential in the final product.

Historically, hops were used in beer for their preservative qualities. A brewer will also add hops at different times in the boil to create different levels of bitterness, flavors, and aroma. This is what creates the different styles of beer.

“Adding the hops after the boil gives a different character than adding them while it’s still boiling,” says Brian. “And then there’s ‘dry hopping’ when hops are added in the fermenter, which creates a whole new dimension.”

Adding hops to the boil.

Step 6: The wort is transferred to the fermenter.

The sweet liquid (wort) is transferred to the fermenter to cool. If yeast is added while the wort is still hot, the yeast would be killed. Brian allows the wort to sit overnight to cool.

Day Two: Fermentation

The next day, Brian adds yeast to the hopped wort in the fermenter. The yeast will ferment the sugars in the wort converting it to alcohol, carbon dioxide and additional flavorful compounds. Once fermentation Is complete, carbonatation can be adjusted and the beer (yes, now it’s beer) can be chilled, packaged, and served.

Brian reuses yeasts he likes (similar to yeast in sourdough bread starter). Or, he can try out a new one.

“The decisions we make along the way on brew day determine the kind of beer produced,” says Brian. “The grain, time and temperature of the mash, when the hops are added during the boil, and many other nuances in the brewing process go on to create the style and character of the beer.”

The final product. Photo: Erratic Ales website.

“Brewing beer is a simple, straightforward process,” adds Brian. “But when you consider the many variables along the way, the result is innumerable possibilities.”

So, if you’re a drinker of the fermented sugars of malted barley, do so with a new wonderment and appreciation for the craft that filled your glass. And of course, if you are inclined to imbibe, we beg you to do so responsibly.

Unless otherwise noted, photos courtesy of Brian Schroeder