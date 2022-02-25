Metroparks Celebrate Maple Sugaring Month with Fun Activities and Pancake Events

Parks and outdoor recreation play a vital role in supporting and uplifting residents and visitors in our local communities and reconnecting with nature is continuing to help with managing pandemic stressors. With March 1st, National Pancake Day, and Maple Sugaring Month, fast approaching, all March long Huron-Clinton Metroparks has planned outdoor activities for visitors of all ages.

Metroparks is again offering their visitor favorite Journey to the Sugar Bush and other maple sugaring public programs at several parks to help visitors learn how to identify and tap maple trees for their sap and see how that sap turns into syrup. These unique experiences vary by park and may include a campfire experience and/or visits to the Sugar Shack to smell the sap being boiled down into maple sugar and to taste or purchase a maple-flavored treat.

For visitors with busy schedules where scheduled programs aren’t an option, the Metroparks are again offering their award-winning self-guided maple sugar hikes. Hikers will follow the trail and interact with smartphone QR codes along the way displaying educational programming to learn about the history and science of maple sugaring.

A Pancakes to Go breakfast will be offered each weekend during the month at Hudson Mills and Kensington Metroparks (register here), and a maple-themed breakfast with Guinness World Record holder and Food Network featured chef, Chris Cakes will take place at Wolcott Mill Metropark on March 19 and 20. Chris Cakes is about more than great food, learn more here.

At Wolcott Mill Metropark, breakfast will be served outside every half hour. Cost is $8 per person and free to children under 2. Attendees are required to register for a time slot. Also, beginning February 26 and on each weekend in March, Wolcott welcomes visitors to stop by the wood-fired evaporator to discover how to turn sap into the sweet treat everyone knows and loves. Maple syrup will be available for purchase to enjoy at home.

No two Metroparks are the same and they offer a variety of recreational activities to help parkgoers reconnect with nature and history. When March rolls around, the temperatures are in fluctuation, and freezing night time temps are followed by day time thaws, join the Metroparks for a sweeter nature escape and learn the science behind why March is such a sweet month.

When: There's so much to do, much to explore and so much sweetness to savor. You do not want to miss it! Activity times vary by event and park. Find a full calendars of events, recipes, blogs and more at www.metroparks.com/maple. If you are interested in covering or attending a specific program or event, please contact Chief of Marketing and Communications, Danielle Mauter, at Danielle.mauter@metroparks.com or 810-494-6009.

