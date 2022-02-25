Dexter Police Report, January 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During January 2022, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office received 191 total calls for police service, up from 96 last year for a 99% increase.

Much of the increase came from more traffic stops. Deputies conducted 97 stops compared to 18 last year. Fourteen tickets were written.

Other notable calls from the police log include one larceny, two medical assists, one theft, one forgery, two mental health, one welfare check, and 18 citizen assists.

The WCSO reported the following as noteworthy events in the City of Dexter.

On January 12, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road for a Retail Fraud. Through their investigation, deputies determined the same suspect had stolen multiple items on 2 different occasions. deputies made contact with the suspect at his/her residence, however the suspect refused to provide a statement. Charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.

On January 25, deputies investigated a Check Fraud in the 8000 block of Grand Street. Deputies determined that 5 business checks had been intercepted in the mail and altered. The total amount defrauded was in excess of $16,000. No suspect has been identified at this time.

On January 25, deputies responded to the 7600 block of Dan Hoey Road for a Larceny complaint. The victims reported several construction items stolen from the site overnight. Deputies reviewed camera footage from the area but were unable to identify a suspect.

Below is a link to the month's police call log.