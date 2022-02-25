Scio Twp Police Report, January 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During January the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department responded to 727 calls for police service, up from 460 last year for a 58% increase.

The majority of the increase came from traffic stops. In January 2022, officers conducted 242 stops compared to 36 last year. Forty-one tickets were written.

Other notable calls from the police log include four assaults, one home invasion, six larcenies, one breaking and entering, 14 medical assists, 40 citizen assist, 17 welfare checks, four mental health, five fraud, two sudden death, one extortion, and four attempted suicides.

The WCSO reported the following as noteworthy events to Scio Twp:

On January 4th, Deputies responded to the 100 Block of S. Staebler Road for a possible mobile home fire. Deputies arrived and used fire extinguishers to stop the spread of a small stove fire in the kitchen. There were no injuries and no significant damage or property loss.

On January 5th Deputies responded to the 800 Block of E. Summerfield Glen for a Medical Emergency. Deputies arrived while first responders were providing emergency life-saving measures to the 39-Year-Old Resident who subsequently died at the location from apparent natural causes. The case is pending the death certificate.

On January 7th Deputies responded to the 400 Block of Crested Drive for a Medical Emergency. Deputies and other first responders arrived and provided emergency life-saving care to the 52-Year-Old homeowner found by her son unresponsive. The victim died from apparent natural causes and the case is pending the death certificate.

On January 13th Deputies responded to the 4200 Block of E. Loch Alpine Drive for a Medical Emergency. The caller arrived at the location and found her 60-Year-Old brother deceased at the location from an apparent suicide. The case is pending a medical examiner investigation and death certificate.

On January 15th Deputies assisted the Scio and Dexter Area Fire Departments with a mobile home fire in the 6600 Block of Jackson Road. There were no injuries, but minor fire damage and cause of the fire is under investigation by the Scio Township Fire Marshall.

On January 17th Deputies investigated a Burglary in the 100 Block of N. Zeeb Road. Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a business during the night stealing a safe and its contents. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On January 21st Deputies responded to the 1900 Block of Encore Lane for a Medical Emergency. The caller’s 76-Year-Old husband was found unresponsive when the caller came home from work. Emergency life saving measures were performed and were unsuccessful as the husband died of apparent natural causes. The case is pending the death certificate.

On January 24th Deputies investigated an Adult Abuse Case in the 4200 Block of Eyrie Drive. A 19-Year-Old Special Needs Victim was assaulted by known suspect(s) causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The case is currently under investigation.

On January 28th Deputies investigated two Larceny from Motor Vehicle Complaints in the 00 Block of Pear Tree Lane. Unknown suspect(s) entered unlocked vehicles ransacking same stealing wallets, purses and other personal items. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On January 29th Deputies investigated a Burglary Complaint in the 800 Block of River Birch Circle. Between 1/28 – 1/29, unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered the residence which was under renovation due to a previous fire. There was nothing reported stolen and there are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

