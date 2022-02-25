Dexter Township and Washtenaw County are taking on invasive plants in local lakes

Dexter Township is looking to initiate two lake improvement projects through the Washtenaw County Board of Public Works.

At the last township board meeting on Feb. 15, the board voted unanimously for the renewal of the Lower Huron River Chain of Lakes and North Lake improvement projects.

The description for both said the project aims to control the growth and reproduction of non-native aquatic invasive plants, including but not limited to Eurasian watermilfoil and Starry Stonewort. The work will also work to control the growth of some nuisance native plants, such as Chara and Variable Pondweed.

The goal is to focus on maintaining the ecological health and recreational opportunities for both.

In making the decision, the township’s resolutions on both stated the costs of the projects would be covered through special assessment districts that included the property owners who would benefit.

The township said residents have expressed support for the projects.

The Huron River Watershed Council says the “Starry stonewort is arguably among the most disruptive invasive species to find its way into the Great Lakes region since the introduction of zebra mussels. In fact, it likely was introduced the same way, carried in the ballast water from ships engaging in transatlantic trade.”

In a report by the HRWC, it says “native fishes actively avoid starry stonewort. Therefore, as starry stonewort spreads, available fish habitat shrinks.”

The county’s website in describing the North Lake project, says “the weeds are controlled by the application of special chemicals to the lake, followed by additional spot applications as necessary.”