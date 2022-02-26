From Switzerland to Dexter and on to Ford Field for wrestling finals

Before coming to Dexter as an exchange student from Switzerland, Nives Schweitzer had never wrestled and probably hadn’t even thought about it.

And now here she is, not only wrestling, but competing in the first ever MHSAA girls’ wrestling state finals at Ford Field.

It all began during a conversation with her friend, Selma, who convinced her that it would be a great idea for them to join the wrestling team. She’s been playing soccer for a few years, but wrestling, Nives said, “I have never tried before.”

“First, I wasn’t really excited about it, but then we just tried it and love it since then,” Nives said. “Even if it was hard practice and much discipline.”

At 17 years old, Nives is visiting America for one school year. Through the organization, EF, she’s living with her lovely host family in Dexter and getting the opportunity to learn language, culture and much more.

She finished 8th at 135 pounds at the Hartland Regional to qualify for the Finals on March 4-5. The girls’ state finals will be at Ford Field at the same time as the boys’ finals.

Nives Schweitzer at right. photo by Pat Schutte/patshoots.com

In getting ready for the finals, Nives has been working hard and practicing. She said she’s been pushing her limits in preparation for what expects to be some intense competition.

“I’m surprised, I never thought I would make it this far,” she said.

However, she’s not nervous about being on the big stage.

“Excitement is getting stronger every day, I can’t wait!”

Along the way, she said she’s been getting some great support.

“I would like to thank my coaches for all the help and understanding they presented,” she said. “With their help, I became the best wrestler I can be.”

And, she says, “Of course, a big thank you to my host family and friends for all the support.”

Nives Schweitzer. photo by Pat Schutte/patshoots.com