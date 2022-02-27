Dexter Swim and Dive Fifth at SEC Red Finals

The Dexter swim and dive team knew the move to the SEC Red would be tough with much larger schools to compete against and it showed at the SEC Red Finals Saturday as the Dreadnaughts came home with a 5th

place finish.

The Red is likely the toughest conference in the state for swim and dive with Pioneer and Saline being ranked in the top 3 of D1 and Skyline in the top three of D2. Dexter finished with a team score of 202.5. Ann Arbor Pioneer won the meet with 597. Skyline was 2nd, Saline third, and AA Huron 4th.

Cole Warren took the top spot in diving for the Dreadnaughts with an 11-dive total of 494.75. Over 100 points better than the 2nd

place diver from Pioneer.

The Dreadnaughts did not have any other swimmers earn top four finishers with the stiff competition.

The 200 medley relay team of Lucas Greatorex, Adam Hauser, Stuart Bovich, and Matthew Resende finished 5th, while the 200 free relay team of Grady Wheeler, Tristan Lorincz, Jack Potsos, and Eric Smaby was also fifth.

Hauser finished sixth in the 200 IM and was part of the 400 free relay team that finished fifth long with Resende. Lorincz, and Greatorex.

Earning state cut times at the Red Finals were Bovich in the 100 back, Resende in the 50 free and 100 fly, and Dylan O’Connor in the 500 free.

The D2 state finals will be March 11 and 12.

Along with the state cuts from this weekend, also qualified for the state finals are the 200 medley and 400 free relays, Hauser in the 200 free, 200 IM, and 500 free, Jack Haidl 500 free, and Greatorex the 100 back.