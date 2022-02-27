Dexter Cheer Takes Second Straight SEC White Title

The Dexter competitive cheer team made it back-to-back SEC White title after winning the third jamboree of the season Thursday night to make it a clean sweep of all three league jamborees.

The third jamboree at Dexter had been rescheduled twice due to snow and they were finally able to get it in this week.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 16 points to beat out second-place Chelsea with 13.4 and Tecumseh with 12.6.

Dexter’s season ended with a seventh-place finish at the Pinckney Regional.

The finish was the highest for a Dexter cheer team at Regionals. They finished with a team score of 710.94. Gibraltar Carlson won the title with a score of 790.18.