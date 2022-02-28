New FIA Social Worker Comes on Board for Hilltop View

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Meet Bennice C. Byles, Primary Social Worker for Faith in Action’s (FIA) supportive services at Hilltop View Apartments in Dexter. Bennice began her new position on February 14 and is busy preparing for the housing initiative’s move-in day expected later in March.

“I decided to go into social work specifically because of my passion for people,” explains Bennice. “I have a passion for all people and not just one specific race, class, gender, sex, or otherwise identified.”

Hilltop View Apartments is the collaborative effort of Avalon Housing in Ann Arbor and Faith in Action. Of the 24 units, six will be for veterans who the Veteran’s Administration will support. Nine are designated income-based housing. The remaining nine are for housing insecure families. These nine families will receive supportive services from FIA. Avalon Housing owns and manages the property.

Bennice has been in social work for 12 years before coming to FIA. She has worked in both inpatient and outpatient facilities, working with conditions of comorbidity, mental health, substance abuse, and substance addiction. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology at Michigan State University and her Master’s Degree in Social Work at Eastern Michigan.

When FIA listed the job opening, the organization’s name caught Bennice’s attention.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m religious, but I do have a spiritual background,” says Bennice. “I do believe faith without works is dead. I do believe that a workless faith is a worthless faith. So, that particularly is why the name ‘Faith in Action’ stood out to me. And after reading their mission statement and going over the organization as a whole, I wanted to be a part of it.”

“We had a very strong pool of candidates for the position,” says FIA Executive Director Sheri Montoye. “Bennice really shone through above the others in the process. We are absolutely thrilled to bring her on board with all her experience.”

Hilltop View Apartments in Dexter are expected to begin opening by the end of March.

For the nine households FIA provides services for, Bennice will be handling areas of crisis management and intervention. She will be helping the families with their day-to-day needs and keep them on track in strengthening their self-identity and self-esteem. Bennice will also be helping the children and working with Dexter Community Schools on behalf of those kids.

“Basically, it is making sure that everyone is getting the services that they need,” she says. “We’re taking care of the housing, but we also need to instill to the core of the person.”

“I want to make those connections to persons who may not otherwise have felt comfortable associating and being serviced by Faith in Action,” she adds. “I hope these people will see by the face of the community that Faith in Action services all persons.”

When asked what she would like the community to know about her, Bennice says, “I am a woman, but I am also a black woman. I’m bringing my own multicultural face to the place of Faith in Action. I am hoping in peripheral that the community will receive me as such.”

Bennice is a trained vocalist and model. She recently performed at the Croswell Opera House to celebrate Black History Month. And when Bennice has a sliver of time carved out from all of the above, she likes to power lift.

“Bennice’s work in the clinical space and with families and her experience across the board is precisely what we need,” says Montoye. “We need a strong presence in Dexter because it is going to be a busy place.”

Photo credits: Doug Marrin