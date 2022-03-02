Dexter track and field star is looking forward to being a Wolverine

It’s an understatement to say Dexter student-athlete Cole Sheldon is excited about what comes next in college.

He can’t wait to compete as a Wolverine and learn in the classrooms at this world class university.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Sheldon to ask him about his signing with the University of Michigan and what it means to him.

“I am very happy that I was able to sign with the University of Michigan,” said Sheldon. “My older brother, who is also a pole vaulter there, has all good things to say about it. Being excited is an understatement, and I am looking forward to seeing where these next four years take me.”

Signing day. photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics

Sheldon is a standout track and field star at Dexter High School as a pole vaulter. His list of accomplishments include: outdoor state champ, fourth at indoor state's his sophomore year, third at indoor state's his senior year and SEC champion.

In picking U of M, he said he really likes the coach there, as do his high school coaches. He said he trusts their opinions more than his own sometimes.

He also likes the facilities.

The years of hard work and dedication are paying off for him. He’s been pole vaulting since the seventh grade and hasn't stopped since.

“That's six years of my life that I dedicated to pole vault and I am very happy that I am now able to do it at my dream school,” he said.

Looking back at his high school career, which still has one more season to go, he said his biggest accomplishment so far is winning outdoor states his junior year. He said he’s hoping to replicate that this year again.

In thinking about that accomplishment and the others, STN asked Sheldon who has helped him get to this point.

“I'd say that my parents are the biggest reason why I am where I am,” he said. “They have pushed me through days where I didn't want to go practice and they are always encouraging me to do more than just what everyone is doing. Without them I wouldn't be the person I am today.”

He also said his “high school coaches are the most understanding kind pair of coaches I know. That are willing to work with anyone and will do everything they can to help you. I couldn't see myself being in this position if I had different coaches.”

Cole Sheldon taking off. photo by Bill Sheldon