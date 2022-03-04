Fast Start Lifts Lady Dreads to District Finals

The Dexter girls' basketball team came out quick against South Lyon and never looked back as they took down the Lions 55-29 to advance to the Division 1 district final Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts will face Brighton (15-6) who upset South Lyon East 59-53 to advance to the finals.

Dexter came out hot from the outside hitting five three-pointers in the opening quarter to take an 18-5 lead after one and would cruise from there.

They continued their hot shooting in the second and outscored South Lyon 16-12 to take a 34-17 lead into the break.

The Dexter defense continued to dominate in the second half by holding the Lions to just 12 points as the lead was pushed to 25.

Sydney Pnacek had a big night with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Dexter.

Maddi Valentine added 11 points and seven steals, Alena Blumberg 10 points and six rebounds, and Chloe Perry 10 points. Heidi Fuchs chipped in with three points for the Dreads.

Dexter improved to 19-2 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



