Dexter Community Report 02-28-22

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Highlights from the written reports of Dexter’s Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol, City Manager Justin Breyer, and Mayor Shawn Keough that were submitted to the City Council on February 28.

Community Development Manager Report

Sloan-Kingsley Property: The Scio Twp property adjacent to the south side of the Dexter Business and Research Park and Dexter Crossing was explored by residential developers several years ago. The concept included a variety of housing at different prices, a waste-water system, and annexation with the City. The property has new owners with new plans exploring an annexation request with the City and the Scio Twp Planner.

Approximate location of the Sloan-Kingsley property. Image: Google. Edited: Doug Marrin

Millennium Place Condos: The developer has submitted revised site plans to address approval conditions recommended by the Planning Commission. Ms. Aniol anticipates the final site plan for the development, along with the PUD Agreement, to be on City Council’s March 14th agenda.

Future location of Millennium Place. Image: Google. Edited: Doug Marrin.

3045 Broad Street Redevelopment Committee: A committee was formed several years ago to work with a developer on concepts for the empty property. Plans completely stalled more than a year ago. That developer has since backed out of the project. The Committee has reconvened to meet with Common Sail Investment Group to discuss property development.

Care2Cure Medical Office: Structural plans for the new building to be located on Ann Arbor Rd. have been received to construct the building shell. The developer will submit zoning compliance applications before beginning construction on the interior of the building.

Charter Control: A first-floor retail space in the 150 Jeffords Condos has been leased by Charter Control, a company of aviation and logistics professionals specializing in cargo aircraft charter services.

Property Annexation: Property owners of the southwest corner of Huron River Dr. and Mast Rd. are exploring an annexation request with the City.

City Manager Report

City Student Reps: The City is actively seeking two student representatives for each of the following groups: City Council, Parks and Recreation Commission, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee, and Planning Commission. Students who wish to apply must live within the Dexter School District and attend grades 9 to 12.

Assistant Planner: The City has hired Grace Whitney as Asst. Planner. Grace is from Canton Twp and a soon-to-be graduate of EMU with a Master's Degree in Urban and Regional Planning.

Redistricting: The City will mail new voter I.D. cards to City voters per the State's recent redistricting. Before this, the City will recommend the Council to approve a change in Dexter precinct locations.

Mayor Report

Fire Chief Interview: The DAFD Board posted a Fire Chief job opening to replace retiring Chief Robert Smith. The DAFD Board conducted a first interview of the sole applicant, Asst. DAFD Fire Chief Doug Armstrong. A second interview has been scheduled for later in March.

New City Roundabout: The Mayor met with the Road Commission on preliminary plans for a roundabout at Main St. and Dexter-Chelsea Rd. tentatively scheduled for 2026.