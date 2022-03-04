Concordia University students learn about teaching in Dexter classrooms

Dexter Community Schools and Concordia University Ann Arbor have established a connection that’s become a win-win for both, and it starts with learning about teaching.

To get a better idea about this collaboration, The Sun Times News reached out to Dr. Sara Clemm von Hohenberg, Coordinator of Secondary Education at Concordia University Ann Arbor.

She said this beneficial partnership has several areas to highlight.

One has local teachers opening up their classrooms to Concordia teacher candidates, so the candidates can learn from the master teachers and the candidates in turn support the master teachers by providing extra instruction and assistance in their classroom.

Another area is how Concordia is helping to address the teacher shortage by training local people to serve in the classroom.

For instance, Clemm von Hohenberg said Concordia has a teaching candidate who student taught at Creekside Intermediate School last semester and just stepped in to fill a vacancy at Mill Creek Middle School.

A third area of the collaboration has 48 of Concordia’s teacher candidates teaching Mill Creek students about mental health and wellness by running personalized workshops.

STN asked Clemm von Hohenberg how this connection was established.

“The School of Education at Concordia is founded on the principle of building relationships,” she said. “It's one of the main attributes we teach students in all of our classes but also how we approach our connections within the community.”

She said, “Dexter schools have long been successful at educating children and Concordia was excited to be a part of that process. We began by contacting principals and explaining the valuable role our students could play in assisting teachers throughout the district. These relationships then developed into a mutually beneficial partnership where our students support and serve alongside teachers in the district who guide and model for them effective instruction.”

To get the Dexter schools’ take on this relationship, STN connected with Jane Webby, a sixth grade teacher at Creekside, who has had teaching candidates in her classroom.

“I remember (long long ago!) when I was a student teacher, that fieldwork in schools was the ultimate learning experience,” Webby said. “Nothing replaces actually working with the children. No text book can teach you what this is really like. I believe it is important to 'give back' to the profession, that has given so much to you. If we want teachers to continue to enter the profession, we need to open our doors and let them in.”

She said in Dexter schools, “Student Teachers come to us at a variety of stages in their development.”

“At the moment I have a sophomore who is working in my class just one day a week,” she explains. “On the other side, I recently worked with a student teacher who was completing his final placement before entering the profession. This involved several months of teaching together!”

In looking further into it, she said, “We also cannot underestimate what the student teachers bring to our classroom, as they have much to offer us.”

“Students come with knowledge of recent ideas in education, including technological advancements,” she explains. “I have also observed the great connections student teachers make with the children in my class. I have also been fortunate to have student teachers who are part of the sports program at Concordia University. It was great to see the children throwing a football with my student teacher! Some of the class also went to see the student teacher play during a home game.”

The football player was 23-year-old Andrew Foerster, who is a graduate of Concordia University Ann Arbor with a degree in Secondary Education Social Studies. He played football at CUAA where he was an All-American Defensive End.

He told STN that he wanted to be a teacher “because I wanted to help impact young adults' lives, like some of my teachers did for me growing up.”

“The Dexter community should know that this great connection is not only making Concordia students better teachers, but it is also attracting those teachers to the district,” Foerster said. “My experience as a student-teacher in Mrs. Webby's sixth grade classroom was incredible. I really enjoyed the students, the staff, and the community as a whole. I enjoyed it so much that I decided to take a long-term teaching job at Mill Creek, just so I can be a part of this great community.”

With first-hand experience, Foerster explained the collaboration.

“The way the teacher candidate and host teacher relationship works is, the host teacher (Dexter Schools teacher) will ‘teach’ the teacher candidate about their teaching styles, how to manage a classroom, and how to communicate with students. The teacher-candidate then will practice some of those styles and management strategies inside the classroom in the host-teacher's class.”

Clemm von Hohenberg said Concordia students complete fieldwork each week in a teacher's classroom. She said they are there to assist the teachers with anything they might need.

“Some teachers have the Concordia student lead story time or work with students in small groups or provide one-on-one instruction for struggling students,” she said. “Hosting a Concordia student means the teacher gets to have an extra set of eyes and hands in their classroom while the Concordia student gets to practically apply their knowledge in an actual classroom setting.”

Of the partnership in the classroom, Foerster said, “This not only helps the teacher candidate who is trying to become a teacher, but it also helps the students because they get extra instruction.”

“When I was in class with Mrs. Webby, it was an incredible experience,” he said. “I was able to learn so much from not only her strategies and methods, but also from the students. Relationships are the most important thing about teaching. During this time you learn how to build good relationships with the students, parents, staff, and the community as a whole.”

As to the mental health aspect to the collaboration, Clemm von Hohenberg said Concordia students worked in groups of four to create 45 minute hands-on presentations for the Wellness Workshop day at Mill Creek. She said each group conducted research on the needs of middle schoolers and then developed interactive seminars ranging from mental health awareness to how to successful deal with stress to tips on eating healthy to fuel your body.

Mill Creek students are allowed to choose which workshops they want to attend, there are four sessions.

Concordia students will not only get to raise awareness about healthy habits, but also get authentic teaching practice in the process, said Clemm von Hohenberg.

She described this partnership as truly being “a win-win situation!”

Dexter students and their families last fall hold up “5-5” for their favorite player, #55, Foerster. photo courtesy of Concordia University Ann Arbor