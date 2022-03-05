Dexter Girls’ Season with Heartbreaking Overtime Loss

For the second straight season, the Dexter girls’ basketball team saw its season end in heartbreaking fashion with a loss to Brighton in district play.

The Dreadnaughts struggled offensively all night as they fell to Brighton 33-29 in overtime to end their season with a 19-3 overall record.

Dexter took a 7-4 lead in the first, but Brighton scored the last five of the quarter to take a 9-7 lead after one.

Neither team could buy a basket in the second as they combined for just five points and the Bulldogs led 11-10 at the break.

The offenses came to life in the third with both teams putting nine points on the board and Brighton holding on to a 20-19 lead after three.

Dexter led 23-22, but a Brighton free throw tied the game at 23 with 2:40 left in the fourth. The teams would go scoreless over the next two minutes before the Bulldogs scored with 23 seconds left to take a 25-23 lead.

The Dreadnaughts missed a shot with eight seconds left but got the rebound and called timeout. Maddi Valentine would tie the game with a basket with four seconds left to send the game into overtime tied at 25.

Dexter led 28-27 with two minutes left in overtime, but Brighton retook the lead 31-29. Dexter had a shot at tying the game but misfired and the Bulldogs sealed the win with a pair of free throws to end the Dreadnaughts season.

Valentine led Dexter with eight points and Brianna Rodriguez six.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a 19-3 overall record on the season.