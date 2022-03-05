Dexter Clips Roseville in Regular Season Finale

The Dexter boys’ basketball team closed out the regular season by slipping by a strong Roseville team 52-49 Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a quick 17-7 lead after one behind five points from Brennan Parachek and four from Cal Bavineau.

Roseville battled back in the second to cut the lead to 27-24 at the break.

Bavineau scored seven in the third and Evan Haroldson five as the Dreadnaughts outscored Roseville 18-13 to take a 45-37 lead into the fourth.

The Dreadnaughts struggled in the fourth scoring just seven, but it was enough as they held off Roseville for the win.

“They are a high-pressure team that will help us prepare for teams we will face next week and I hope we were what they were looking for to prepare them as well,” Coach Jason Rushton said.

Bavineau finished with a team-high 20 points and grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists to lead Dexter.

Parachek finished with a double-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks. Haroldson chipped in with eight points and four boards, Ty Rychener six points five assists, and four boards.

“We’re excited with the way we are playing heading into next week and we’ll just take things one day at a time and continue to improve and see where things end up for this group. One thing is for sure, they will compete with everything they have, and our seniors are ready to continue to be great leaders for our program,” Rushton said.