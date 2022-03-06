Iron Dread Powerlifters Compete at State Meets

The Dexter Iron Dread powerlifting teams competed at the MHSPLA powerlifting state finals over the past two weekends and came home with strong results.

The varsity teams competed at Lake Orion February 26-27 and the boy's finished 8th and the girls came home 15th.

Jaime Devilla-Marin led the boy’s squad with a 3rd

place finish at 114 pounds with a total combined lift of 450 pounds.

Allen Labadie was fifth at 132 with a total of 785 pounds and Corey Baker was fifth at SHW with a 1345-pound total. Carson Connolly was 8th

at 275 with a total of 1255 and Brandon Visel 9th at 242 with a total of 1080.

Anika Busdeker led the varsity girls with a 4th

place finish at 198 with a total of 685.

Jamie Giese was sixth at 181 with a total of 740 and Ashley Mazurek eighth at 165 with a total of 645 pounds.

The JV teams competed at Henry Ford High School in Sterling Heights this weekend. The JV girls finished 5th and the JV boys 13th.

Rayne Cook wad the highlight for the JV girls with a second-place finish at 242. She set a new state record in the bench press with a lift of 145 and finished with a total of 640 pounds.

Maiah Dunham was 4th at 105 with a total of 390 pounds, while fifth-place finishes went to Chloe Burns at 114 with a total of 430 and Lile Burns at 198 with a total of 635. Elana Burns was sixth at 220 with a total of 575 and Lexi Boff 10th at 132 with a total of 480 pounds.

Trevor Jankovic led the JV boys with a fifth-place finish at 242 with a combined lift of 1000 pounds.

Seventh-place finishes went to Luke Cook at 114 with a total of 505 and Noah Fernando at 123 with a total of 640 pounds.

Noah Pitts at 155 and a total of 805 and Cooper Thompson at 194 with a total of 890 earned eighth-place finishes.