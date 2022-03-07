Dexter Forum Summary 03-05-2022

From John Hansen, Moderator

The Dexter Forum isn't the only thing that happens on the first (and third) Saturday of the month - we also get to test our emergency sirens as we were reminded by Steve Bemis our official siren monitor.

We had a special guest this morning, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who will be running to represent us in the new 6th District which now includes all of Washtenaw County along with some of her previous downriver territory. We were happy to share some of our local concerns with her and she was willing to work in cooperation with our current Congressman Tim Walberg to guide resources in our direction.

Councilman Michels let us know that the city council has committed to putting an issue on the November ballot regarding the fire station. Pretty much the choices remain to build new or upgrade the old but we don't know yet which it will be. He also mentioned that the council was working to resolve the issues related to the proposed new brewery/sports complex across the creek from Mill Creek North Park. Parking seems to be the big problem.

Current county commissioner and frequent forum attendee Sue Shink announced that she is running for our state senate seat. We are no longer tied up with Brighton and Howell but are now attached to Jackson County. These new districts are the result of the citizen's redistricting process and are likely to draw spirited primary contests in both parties since there is no actual incumbent.

You don't have to raise your hand to get called on at the forum. We have such a widely experienced group that sometimes you will get called on when it is obvious that you have something valuable to share with us which was the case when we asked Commander Chris Gordon (USN-Ret.) for his perspective on the invasion of Ukraine. Our main takeaway is understanding another military acronym - DIME. These are the elements of power in international relations. Diplomacy. Information. Military. Economic. Chris observed that we have been focusing on the diplomacy, information and economic levers while trying to keep the military part less involved at this time.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:30 AM. We will let you know how or where as we watch the local infection numbers. We are really eager to get back to live meetings.