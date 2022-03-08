Dexter school board evaluates the superintendent and approves summer funding

The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education has again put its support behind superintendent Chris Timmis by evaluating him as highly effective in his job.

At its March 7 meeting, the school board unanimously approved a summary statement of Superintendent Dr. Christopher Timmis’s 2021 evaluation.

DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis. photo courtesy of DCS

School board trustee Jennifer Kangas read the summary on behalf of the school board prior to the board’s decision.

Kangas read, “The Board recognizes and values the leadership that Dr. Timmis has provided over the past year and the work all employees have put forth during these difficult times. The talent of our team, combined with a solid financial foundation, helps ensure success for our children. The District is well-positioned to continue educating our students under an umbrella of a caring, adaptive and vibrant environment.”

The summary states: “Superintendent Timmis’s overall rating of HIGHLY EFFECTIVE, the highest rating possible, is based upon the Board’s assessment of his performance in the following areas: governance and board relations, community relations, staff relations, business and finance, instructional leadership, student growth, and progress towards district-wide goals. Dr. Timmis has met or exceeded the Board’s expectations in all areas that were reviewed.”

The summary said the Student Growth and Achievement Goals that are part of a three year plan originally set in 2019, played a big part in the evaluation. These goals are in the areas of: 1) social-emotional well-being and engagement; 2) graduation rate; 3) personalized learning; and 4) growth in reading and math.

Kangas read, “The Board is pleased with the adherence to and execution of the plans, especially in light of the pandemic which caused disruption for districts throughout the country. The Board commends Dr. Timmis and the District for working diligently to support our k-12 students in so many ways, a few of which follow:"

Social-emotional well-being has been supported through the addition of 5 counselors/social workers. Surveys, mental health programs, additional training and support for staff, Peer to Peer programs, new courses and other initiatives are all examples of the extensive work the district has done toward this goal.

Graduation rate has improved from 92.3% in 2013 to 97.6% across all district programs. The addition of programs such as the Dexter Early Middle College, Alternative Education, ECA, WAVE, etc. provide support for more students. The graduation rate for students without disabilities was 99.6% and for students with disabilities was 85% which is up from 50% in 2013 and is one of the highest in the county and state.

Personalized Learning initiatives continue as the district works to expand learning pathways from PK - 12. Examples include exploration of a new learning environment called Spark and new course offerings throughout the district.

Growth in reading and math has been difficult to assess given the fact that most students were learning remotely from March 2020 through most of 2021. As a response to concerns around learning loss, the district has added multiple reading and math intervention specialists and other supports for students and continues to pursue multiple methods to inspire and engage all students. This continues as an area of focus.

In another board decision from the March 7 meeting, the board of education approved up to $100,000 in funding for summer recreation and arts camps for all ages for 2022.

This decision will help make these particular camps free.

School board president Mara Greatorex called the decision a worthwhile one that will be a good thing to provide to the community.

In giving some background on the decision, Greatorex said, “The phenomenal success of last year’s free summer programs has led to many requests for repeats this year. The cost of the DreadStrong Summer Learning program was too high to repeat without additional funding. However, the District would like to offer free recreation athletics and arts camps this summer. Based on last year, it is estimated that the cost to offer these camps will be approximately $100,000. These camps target physical, mental, and social well-being, while also providing contextual learning enrichment.”