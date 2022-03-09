Doctor’s Childhood Condition Leads Him to Helping Others

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Dr. Nic Mueller of The Bridge Chiropractic was drawn to the profession as a child. Sick himself growing up, he had no idea at the time that the profession would be his own path to wellness.

“I was just a really sick kid,” explains Nic. “And when I was twelve, I got very sick. My digestive system went haywire. I was seeing all these specialists and doctors for it. I was given antibiotics and then probiotics, but nothing worked.”

Nic was eventually diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. It is an autoimmune digestive disorder. “It’s your system is wreaking havoc on your digestive system,” says Nic. “The symptoms aren’t pretty.”

He was prescribed a regime of ten pills a day to combat the symptoms. If the symptoms flared up, he would take as many as 17 pills a day. But even with the medication, Nic says, “I was still pretty sick and just teetering on the edge of management.”

Nic’s uncle is a chiropractor, and the profession caught Nic’s attention growing up. He liked how his uncle worked with his hands helping people. Nic empathized with the patients and thought what a great profession it would be to help people such as himself. The idea took root. He began shadowing different chiropractors in his teen years, spending time with them and learning all he could about their profession.

He went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree, still sick. He might be sick, but the dream of being a chiropractor was alive and well. Nic enrolled in the Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina, still sick. After arriving at Sherman, he crossed paths with a chiropractor who believed he could help Nic’s condition. He took x-rays of Nic and told him he thought his issue was neurological interference.

“When he told me that, I thought, ‘You’re kind of crazy,’” laughs Nic. “He pointed to my pelvis on the x-ray and told me my sacrum was the culprit. Again, I thought, ‘Man, that’s weird.’”

But Nic felt he had nothing to lose and proceeded with treatments.

“Very quickly, I was feeling better than ever,” recalls Nic. “I quit my meds, and to this day, I have no symptoms.”

Experiencing such a liberating transformation ignited a vision in Nic to do his best to provide the same for others.

When asked to explain chiropractic in the simplest possible terms, Nic says, “Your brain sends messages down your spinal cord. From there, they go out your nerves to every cell, tissue, organ, and system in your entire human body. The bones protecting the spinal cord sometimes misalign from an accident, trauma, or how we sit in a chair at work. Whatever the cause, these misalignments inflame and irritate the nerve, interfering in its ability to send messages. Nerve interference is called ‘subluxation.’ That’s what we look for.”

Nic compares it to a garden hose pouring water. Step on the hose, and it interferes with the flow. Remove the inflammation, and it freely flows as it should.

“Most people think chiropractors are a bone doctor or a back pain doctor,” adds Nic. “We’re really a nervous system doctor and look at the bones to see how they influence that system.”

Nic follows the Gonstead method of chiropractic. A Gonstead chiropractor uses diagnostic tools such as x-rays to pinpoint a person’s structural misalignments likely causing their symptoms. Adjustments are then made to restore natural alignment and movement.

“I meet a lot of people who say ‘I don’t believe in chiropractic,’” says Nic, smiling. “Well, I don’t believe in chiropractic either because it’s a science. It works.”

Photo: Dr. Nick Mueller. Photo credit: Doug Marrin.