Tesla's site plan for Bel-Mark goes before the Scio Township Board

The Tesla plan for the Bel-Mark Lanes location took a big step forward after getting an approval on March 8 from the Scio Township Board.

The township board approved the site plan that’s been proposed for the longtime bowling alley at 3530 Jackson Road.

Bel-Mark is closing its doors this spring and selling.

According to the township board’s meeting packet, “the applicant is requesting site plan review to modify the existing one-story bowling alley structure, parking lot and drives, dumpster enclosure, landscaping and lighting for a new auto dealership. The site contains 4.78 acres and is located at 3530 Jackson Road. The subject site is zoned C-4, Composite Commercial and is located on the Jackson Road Overlay district (JROD). Auto dealerships are listed as a permitted use in the C-4 zoning district.”

The Bel-Mark site comprises of a 35,450 square foot building and a large, paved parking area.

The applicant is Mark Sims, Dealership Acquisition.

Township consultant, OHM, said in its report the proposed project consists of fully remodeling the existing building into an automotive sales, service, and delivery center.

“The facility will service electric vehicles. The facility intends to install new electric charging equipment, service lifts, millwork painting, and a show room for vehicles,” OHM’s report said. “There are no changes proposed to the existing building footprint at this time. The proposed project intends to install new signage along Jackson Road as well as on the existing building. The existing road signage will be removed.”