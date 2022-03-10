In The Spirits of Infertility

By Michelle Colby, STN Guest Contributor

Imagine this: You are seeing a specialist to address potential issues with your ability to conceive, after trying for many months, when the appointment is suddenly cut short, because the problem has been discovered so quickly. “Sorry, your fallopian tubes are blocked. Unfortunately, not only are your eggs unable to pass through, there is a fluid back in your tubes that is toxic to pregnancy. Both combined, it is nearly impossible for you to naturally conceive a baby. If you can find someone to safely remove your tubes, then we can talk about In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), which may not work. By the way, it is going to cost you $20,000, out of pocket, before we even get started.” Did anyone else hear someone mutter, “good luck”? Did this make you hyperventilate for a moment?

At almost 27 years of age, Lauren Clements received the devastating news, shared above. She and her husband, Justin, embarked on a 3 year journey of obstacles and setbacks. For example, they waited for four months to have an appointment with a surgeon about removing her fallopian tubes, which was a scary decision, because “once you remove your tubes, there is no going back,” says Clements; she was quickly added to the schedule for the following week, due to a rare opening. The surgeon passed away due to complications from a heart attack, the day after they met. They found themselves back at square one. 3 years, a surgical procedure, and two rounds of IVF later, she had success with her 2nd pregnancy (the first resulted in a miscarriage). While she was pregnant with her beautiful babies, her dream of becoming a mother well on its way to fruition, Clements began having new aspirations. Remembering her personal obstacles and setbacks, and learning these are a regular occurrence for those seeking a way to have a baby, Clements wanted to embark on a journey to help others struggling with infertility. Her “third child” was born, by the name of Chosen Infertility Group.

1 in 4 women struggle with infertility or maintaining pregnancies (impaired fecundity) [cdc.gov]. Infertility and impaired fecundity are considered common problems by the CDC. IVF is the most common therapy used in ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology), which means the process of fertilization occurs outside of the woman’s body. More than 1 million babies have been born with the help of this technique, since 1981. In 2019, the Reproductive Medicine Associates of Michigan (RMA) reported 254 live birth deliveries (some were multiples). They completed 785 rounds of ART. Scary odds despite having a 10% better success rate than the national average. It is no wonder people need support, in order to conceive.

“My main goal of creating Chosen, was to form a kind of nonprofit umbrella, so to speak, that covers all of Metro Detroit. Fortunately, we have been able to help people from all over Michigan, Ohio, and Canada! We network with a lot of professionals, in the area, that can support and give additional supplemental treatments, such as: acupuncture, dietetics, and chiropractic treatment. We are partnered with a therapist from Northstar Psychological Services that offers mental health support at our social events, every other month. If there is anyone that is looking for something specific, I think it is safe to say that we have a really solid base of referrals to pull from, and people that we can really trust.”

Chosen Infertility Group is having their inaugural fundraising event on March 19, 2022, which will be a networking, mingling, strolling affair with drinks, food, live music, and silent auctions. Clements says, “This will be a fundraising event with a mixology twist, highlighting custom cocktails and spirits from Two James Distillery, of Detroit. Everyone will be leaving with a special gift that includes the recipes to the 3 signature cocktails for the evening.”

Clements has partnered with Danielle Boquette, a Dexter resident, entrepreneur and founder of With Mrs. B. Boquette offers hand written inspiration and positive vibes on wearable and shareable merchandise, based on her belief that “The words you surround yourself with matter”. Chosen has With Mrs. B merchandise that focuses on two positive messages: “Better Together” and “There is Gold in Every Part of Your Story”. All proceeds go to Chosen Infertility Group. Clements happily mentions, “Chosen is supported by a team of volunteers, a tribe you might say. They have been there for me in helping to develop my non profit, and also this very important annual inaugural fundraising event!”

“Essentially, this big fundraiser and why we are doing it is, aside from all the support, because those who are struggling and need infertility treatment, often find themselves needing to go through IVF, one round of which can cost $20,000 and is generally not covered by insurance,” explains Clements, “A lot of people find themselves stuck and not being able to move forward, because of the financial burden.”

Exciting news will be shared at the inaugural fundraising event. Clements shares, “We are finally in a place to announce that in a couple of weeks, we will be able to officially open up the doors to receive applications; and, within three to five months we will be giving away our first grant! It is super awesome to really be able to help someone.” Amazingly, she has already started receiving calls about this “undisclosed” news. She wishes to express upon those wishing to apply, “They have to be willing to be a patient of RMA, located in Troy, Michigan. That is who we are partnered with and where the grant will be given.”

For more information on Chosen Infertility Group, please visit their website at https://choseninfertility.com/

Would you like more information about the fundraising event? It is going to be a good time, with meaningful content! Our very own Chuck Colby is the event host. Tickets can be purchased at https://eventbrite.com/e/in-the-spirits-of-infertility-tickets-231294045717

Can’t make it, but want to support the cause? Make a tax-deductible donation at https://choseninfertility.com/donate/ or send an email to choseninfertility@gmail.com

Who else is looking forward to hearing about Chosen babies???