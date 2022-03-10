Scio Township is planning coffee hours in an effort to connect with residents

Anyone who has attended or virtually viewed a Scio Township Board meeting can say for sure that the community wants to have a voice in its local government and they want to be heard.

The public comment portion of the township meetings has become a time for many in the Scio community to speak their views.

However, during these parts of the meetings it’s not always a back and forth discussion between the public and board.

This combined with the community wanting more opportunities to speak directly with their locally-elected officials is leading Scio Township to offer coffee hours.

Township supervisor Will Hathaway told The Sun Times News “the coffee hours will be opportunities for members of the public to meet with members of the Board of Trustees in an informal setting.”

He said this was an idea put forward by township resident Marty Mayo, who also currently serves on the township's Land Preservation Commission.

“The goal of the coffee hours is to encourage conversations about issues of interest to Township residents,” Hathaway said. “The format will allow for a back-and-forth dialogue, something that isn't possible during public comments at Board meetings. Some people have expressed frustration that they don't feel as if they've been heard after they speak during public comments.”

The plan is to hold these events on a monthly basis at Township Hall, 827 N. Zeeb Road. Hathaway said they are planning on the second Saturday morning of each month.

The first one is tentatively planned for Saturday, April 9 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Township Hall.