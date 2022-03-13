Dexter Swim and Dive 23rd at D2 State Finals

The Dexter swim and dive team came home with a 23rd

place finish at the D2 state finals at Oakland University Saturday, March 12.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 19 points in the meet won by SEC Red rival AA Skyline.

Cole Warren finished off his Dexter career with a state runner-up finish in diving. He finished with an 11-dive score of 460.55. Warren finishes his career as the all-time diving record holder, holding all the varsity and Wylie Pool records for the Dreadnaughts.

The 200-medley relay team of Lucas Greatorex, Adam Hauser, Stuart Bovich, and Matthew Resende finished 16th to earn points for the Dreads.

Hauser picked up a 17th place finish in the 500 free and 25th in the 200 IM. He was also part of the 400 free relay team that finished 21st along with Tristan Lorincz, Resende, and Greatorex.

Greatorex earned a 26th place finish in the 50 free and 27th in the 100 back, while Resende was 25th in the 100 fly.

Jack Haidl was 23rd and Dylan O’Connor 32nd

in the 500 free and Bovich 35th in the 100 back.