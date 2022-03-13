Dexter Drops Heartbreaker in District Semifinals

The Dexter boys’ basketball team saw its season end in heartbreaking fashion Wednesday night as the Dreadnaughts fell to Brighton 38-36 in a game that was decided in the final minute of play.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted to end the season, or maybe it was exactly the way we wanted to go out,” Coach Jason Rushton said.

The Dreadnaughts Cole Arnedt had been battling illness all week and tried to give it a go to start the game but was unable to continue after a couple of minutes of action. He stayed on the sideline to cheer on his teammates until the very end.

Dexter took another blow when senior Cal Bavineau took a shot to the midsection and went to the ground. He attempted to play, but after a minute he left the game and went to the trainer’s room. It was believed that he would not return, but he came out after the half and checked himself into the surprise of everyone.

Bavineau battled to the very end in ways that anyone that has seen him play knows he can despite the injury. After the game, he was taken to the ER where he had emergency surgery and is now recovering.

“I say the season ended just the way it should have…Dreadnaughts giving everything they had for one game,” Rushton said. “Each group of seniors leaves their own legacy in a program like ours - this group’s legacy was toughness. It didn’t matter how many players we had, or what the circumstances were throughout our year, this group was always ready to play and loved to compete.”

Evan Haroldson hit three triples and scored nine. Photo by Mike Williamson

Despite being shorthanded the Dreadnaughts took an 8-6 lead after one and even without Bavineau in the second they pushed the lead to 22-17 at the break.

Evan Haroldson hit a pair of triples in the second, while Brennan Parachek and Ty Rychener scored four each to give the Dreadnaughts the five-point lead at the half.

The Dexter offense went cold in the third as Brighton outscored the Dreads 13-6 to take a 30-29 lead after three.

Brighton was leading 35-34 with just over a minute to play when Bavineau made a steal and got a breakaway lay-up to put the Dreadnaughts up 36-35.

Dexter tipped away a pass for a loose ball, but the bounce went to Brighton, and they hit s triple with 30 seconds left for a 38-36 lead.

Ty Rychener led Dexter with 13 points. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Dreadnaughts took a timeout with seven seconds left, but the shot was no good and Brighton got the rebound with a Dreads foul with 2 seconds left. Brighton missed the free throw and was called for a foul to send Dexter to the line with one second left for a chance to tie the game, but the first free throw was no good and the Bulldogs held on for the win.

Rychener finished with a team-high 13 points for Dexter.

Haroldson added nine points and Parachek six. Bavineau battled through the injury and added five points, Joey Tessmer two, and Andrew Gersh one.

The Dreadnaughts finished the season with an 11-10 record.

Photos by Mike Williamson