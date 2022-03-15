Then & Now: Retired Sheriff’s Deputy Recalls 1966 UFO Encounter

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

On March 20, 1966, many credible witnesses saw unidentifiable lights in the night sky over Dexter Township. It was one incident in a series of the phenomenon that occurred over three weeks in southeast Michigan. The Dexter area became the nation’s epicenter for UFOs, and the craze was on.

Dexter Township resident Frank Mannor and his son, Ron, drew national interest and unwanted local attention by reporting their sighting of the strange lights over their farm. Jim Kaercher, owner of Spring Valley Trout Farm on Island Lake Rd., was seven years old at the time and remembers all the hubbub around the Mannor farm.

“I remember all the commotion around the Mannor UFO sighting,” says Jim. “I remember my family driving over to the Mannor’s the night when it was spotted. There were so many cars and folks doing the same thing.”

The Mannors suffered for their report. Insults included people shouting insults at them, throwing trash in their yard, and even going as far as climbing onto the roof of their house. In an interview for “Walter Cronkite Presents,” Frank Mannor lamented ever reporting the strange lights.

“I’m sorry, not because it’s not the truth, but because of the reaction of the people,” said Mannor. “And if the thing lands right there by that pump, I’d never say a word. If he got out and talked to me, I wouldn’t tell nobody.”

While the Mannors took a lot of the heat for their report, they were by no means the only ones who witnessed the strange aerial phenomena around that time. Scores of people reported seeing unidentifiable lights in the night sky.

Downtown Dexter, MI, in the 1960s. Photo: City of Dexter.

Dexter resident Bill Maloney was a young sheriff’s deputy at the time. He recalls how on a different night than the Mannor sightings, but around the same time, he and his partner were out on patrol when they witnessed something inexplicable in the night sky. The two decided not to report it after seeing what others experienced. I sat down with Bill to hear his story.

“My and my partner at the time, Ray Zakrzewski, were on patrol and were called out late one night to one of the lakes. A group of people reported seeing strange lights in the sky. We thought, ‘Oh boy. Here we go.’ When we arrived, we could smell the beer and marijuana. I thought, ‘Right. Lights in the sky alright.’ They were very agitated and told us how a large object came down and hovered over the lake. It had colored lights and was cone-shaped. They said it looked like an upside-down Christmas tree.

“We told them we’d look into it, but we agreed to each other that we weren’t going to report it. Sergeant Hunawill reported seeing some lights, and he was really ridiculed for it. We left the lake and drove on a bit. It was the middle of the night. We stopped at an intersection. We were sitting there when this thing came into our field of vision over the road. It had colored lights all around it. It looked like an upside-down Christmas tree. It stayed there for a little bit and then lifted away. We both just sat there for a moment without saying anything. I said to Zakrzewski, ‘Don’t say anything. You write down what you saw, and I’ll write down what I saw.’ We did that. And when we compared notes, we both had seen the same thing.”

Bill and his partner never reported the experience. As he explains it, “People learned to be quiet about that stuff.” But what does he make of it now? I asked him what he thought he saw.

“Listen. It was exactly what it was – a flying object that couldn’t be identified. I don’t know what it was, but that doesn’t specifically make it specifically something else. The government had a lot of secret stuff going on. They still do. We don’t know the whole story.”

As reserved as Bill is about the incident, the opposite was true for many folks at the time. An article from the March 31, 1966, issue of the Dexter Leader titled “Local Opinions Contrast on UFO Reports” tells us what some residents at the time thought of the phenomena. See if you recognize any names. Note: Grammar appears as it does in the original article.

Local Opinions Contrast on UFO Reports

Inquiring Reporter Finds Wide Variation in Hometown Thinking.

What does the average man on the street think about the recent sightings of unidentified flying objects and the notoriety it has given our Village? We asked and here are the replies.

Art Klumpp, employed by Michigan Bell Telephone Co.: “I think they’re possible, anything is possible.”

Al Lavalli, fire chief and owner of Dexter Pharmacy: “Nuts!”

John Willertz, teaching fellow for the U. of M. and Scio Township Democratic chairman: “Someday I hope we get visitors from planets that aren’t so shy and that will have the courage to land in front of the Dexter Leader. I’m afraid to look for them, I might see them!”

Jo LaRosa, co-owner and manager of LaRosa’s Confectionary: “It’s crazy!”

Paul Cousins, DEA president and high school biology teacher: “I don’t believe they are flying saucers from outer space but I do believe they saw something that resembled what we think a flying saucer would look like.”

Mrs. Robert Ferguson, Loch Alpine housewife: “I think it’s great, even if only that it’s giving attention to Washtenaw county. People who are sighting these things people I can trust and I believe them!”

Bruce Waggoner, former village president: “Interesting! I think everyone should have one.”

Carlton Hutchinson, superintendent of schools: “All things are within the realm of possibility. For example, when a satellite can be shot into orbit, revolve around the earth four times, and then can be met and connected to a second vehicle in space, then I feel UFO’s are possible.”

Police Chief Robert Taylor: “I never saw anything like it.”

Galbraith Borman, retired funeral director: “I think that its marsh gas because there’s no residue where they supposedly landed.”

Dorothy Hunawill, mother of UFO sighter Officer Robert Hunawill: “Are we sure that the professor who says it’s ‘swamp gas’ isn’t from outer space? Why does’t the Chamber of Commerce or Jaycees latch onto this and really promote Dexter: Hell did and they’re a town on the way up. At least Dexter is starting at a heavenly level.”

With that we ended our interviewing. Who could top that?