Webster Twp Police Report, February 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During February 2022, there was 105 total calls for police service, up from 62 a year ago for a 69% increase. Total calls for the year are 216, up from 139 last year at this time for a 55% increase.

Deputies conducted 24 traffic stops, up from seven a year ago. Officers issued five tickets.

Noteworthy calls from the police log include two assaults, 11 traffic crashes, 13 medical assists, four citizen assists, and one welfare check. Officers responded to 17 mental health calls, 16 of which were in the same address block.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following as noteworthy events in Webster Township:

On February 12th Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Jennings Road for an Alarm. Upon arrival, Deputies found and open door and checked the interior of the building finding it secure. Deputies noted that there were no footprints in the snow around the open door and determined that it had been left unlocked.

On February 15th Deputies contacted a victim regarding an Identity Theft complaint. The victim indicated that while monitoring their credit report, they located an unknown debt which had been turned over to collections. The victim contacted the collections agency to report the fraud. Deputies later determined that an unknown individual had obtained a cell phone in the victim’s name.

Below is a link to the complete police log.