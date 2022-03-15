Manchester Diner is a Must!

By Michelle Colby, STN Guest Contributor

September 2021 was a pivotal month for Leslie Kirkland. She got married and she bought the Manchester Diner, located at 108 Adrian St. in Manchester (Hours: Wed-Sun from 8am-2pm).

Last year, Kirkland had everything ready to start her food truck. When she bought the camper, it was soon discovered that it was a dud. The cost to fix it up was going to be the same as buying a new one. She became discouraged, but picked herself back up and refused to give up. She proceeded to buy a blank cargo trailer, with a plan to add what she needed as she got the money. In the meantime, she was going to use Manchester Diner as her commissary kitchen. The previous owners had bought the diner, a few months before COVID, with the intention of having their son take over. Sadly, their son had a terrible accident and was unable to continue his dream. His parents are not restaurant people, but kept it open for the community and staff. After learning that the food truck business had a setback, they asked Kirkland to buy the diner. She agreed to crunch some numbers and think about it. “But, a month later we had that really bad storm that came through,” explains Kirkland, “And, a tree fell on my new trailer! I cannot make this stuff up! I said, I hear you! (as she looks to the sky) So, I said let’s do it. And, once I said yes to them, everything went smoothly.” Or, did it?

The first week of ownership, the refrigerator and hot water heater failed. She showed up one day to a flooded kitchen. “I thought, you know, let’s get it all out of the way,” jokes Kirkland. In the process of figuring out the issues with the water heater, under the guidance of her brother (who is a plumber), she turned off the water, or so she thought. She removed the suspect element, with the intent of doing a quick change out, only to find it was corroded. Water starts pouring into the basement. Kirkland is trying to get an element back in, but the water was coming out with too much force for the new one and the corroded element would not re-thread. Her wife is running around trying to find the correct water valve, which turned out to be inconspicuously placed. Kirkland is wrenching the correct water valve, while her wife panics and heads upstairs to call 9-1-1, not knowing what hazards severe flooding of a basement could have, especially to residents who live above the restaurant. Kirkland laughs at the memory, “My pants were falling off, so I took them off. At this point I didn’t know that she had called 9-1-1. I got a white shirt on with no bra, and I come up the steps, I turn the corner and there are two firefighters. I’m in my boxers and they’re like, ‘what’s going on?’ I said, I don’t know!” The volunteer firefighters were a husband and wife team. They went in to the basement to see what Kirkland was trying to do. They also believed the initial water valve was the main shutoff. The basement did drain, and everything was fine. Kirkland jokes, “What an adventure, now that you’ve seen all of me!”

Many customers, have thanked Kirkland for making the diner look so nice. She has been surprised with donated gifts to go with the farmhouse decor. With the help of friends, she was able to get most of the remodeling done in a week! Her wishes are to update the bathroom, finish replacing the tables and chairs, and to farther support/engage the community. Currently, she uses Steel Graphics for her apparel, Busch’s for produce, Michigan Bread Company, Lakehouse Bakery, Noggles Farm for meats, and Manchester Market for other needs, as they arise.

Kirkland shares, “The food is the most important thing. I’ve inherited some recipes. I’ve either kept them how they are, or changed them. For example, the sausage gravy is made from scratch, but I felt it was too bland. So we worked on it to get it right. We changed the burgers to smash burgers. We’ve made little improvements here and there. We are changing the sausage recipe. Again, this is made from scratch, but it was made with fresh ginger and maple syrup. Although some folks really liked it, we found that most wanted a more peppery, sage, and savory taste to the sausage. Jo and Anthony, our husband and wife team, are still working the kitchen. They have been here since the original owners opened.”

During her first heart-to-heart with JoAnn Stiles and Anthony Williams, she shared that she wanted to build on what they’ve already established, but at the same time needed them to remain open about her ideas, saying, “Be open, be honest, and we’ll work it out. I will always value your opinion, and your palettes.” She always runs everything by them, because their input is important.

If you meet Kirkland, you may find yourself impressed by the massive championship ring she sports on her finger. She played Women’s Professional Football for the Detroit Demolition. They won five championships in ’02, 03, ’04, ’05, and ’07. Currently, she coaches the Capital City Savages, out of Lansing. Her second year of coaching was last year, when they enjoyed going to the first round of playoffs in New York. She is now trying her hand at refereeing for high schools in Adrian, Litchfield, and Leslie. She quips, “It’s been an experience. I’m limpin’ when I get home… not used to runnin'… may need to get in a little bit better shape for next season.”

Walking into Manchester Diner, the ambiance is welcoming, with a soothing, lazy feel. There is local art, for sale, on the walls. Amongst these is fine art by Mark Hanna, whose exhibit will be there until the end of April. You may hear some playful banter between the staff and regulars. Front-of-house favorites are cousins from Manchester, Dez and Jade Clouse. They have been through three owners of the Manchester Diner. Kirkland just might be found playing a djembe or cajon with a favorite local musician, Nate Sweet, while he strums his guitar and sings (Sat/Sun 11-1:30). Your stomach and heart will thank you for the visit. Kirkland smiles as she reflects, “I am loving this, I am living my dream.”