Dexter firefighters called out to a house fire

Dexter firefighters responded to a house fire on March 14 that started in the bathroom.

The Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) was dispatched at 6:16 p.m. that Monday for a fire at 5721 Dexter Pinckney Road, according to DAFD Fire Chief Robert Smith.

“It was a structure fire that started in the bathroom light and fan assembly,” Smith told The Sun Times News in follow up.

He said the fire was contained to the attic space.

Residents were home, but there were no injuries.

The DAFD did not call for support and was able to get the fire under control in quick time.

As to the response outcome, Smith said the fire was contained within 15 minutes with moderate damage to the structure.