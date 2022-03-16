Dexter Twp Police Report, February 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During February 2022, Deputies responded to 95 calls for police service, up from 64 last February for a 48% increase. Total calls for the year are 200, up from 126 for the same period last year for a 59% increase.

Deputies conducted eight traffic stops, down from 14 last year. One ticket was issued.

Noteworthy calls from the police log include three assaults, ten crashes, three medical assists, five citizen assists, one fire dept. assist, three welfare checks, one extortion, and one third-degree sexual penetration. Deputies responded to four mental health calls, three of which were from the same address block.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following as noteworthy events in Dexter Township:

On February 15th Deputies received multiple calls of a house fire in the 3000 block of Fieldstone Drive. While enroute to the location, one caller reported seeing flames coming from the chimney. Upon arrival, Deputies and Fire personnel determined that the fire was out and there was no need for additional assistance.

On February 21st Deputies received a complaint in the 8000 block of Stonehedge Drive for a rooster that was left in the complainant’s truck. Deputies determined that the rooster did not cause any damage. There are no leads on who may have placed the rooster inside the vehicle.

