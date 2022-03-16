Educational Foundation of Dexter Online Auction Now Open

The Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) is excited to be hosting an online auction to raise funds to enhance educational programs for students in all Dexter Community Schools. Your support will directly impact EFD's funding of spring grants. The best part of having the auction online is that more families will have the ability to participate. There is something for everyone and every budget. The Dexter community has generously donated items including a Walt Disney World Vacation Package, Ski Weekend Getaway Package, and much more.

What: EFD 2022 Spring Online Auction

When: Auction runs online March 11th @ 9am - March 21st @ 9pm)

Where: www.efdexter.org/auction

Auction Pickup Party: March 23rd @ Aubree's from 3-8pm

EFD makes it easy and convenient to login to the auction and bid. Simply visit the website above to browse the auction. We wish to thank our auction sponsors for helping put this together. SBK Orthodontics, Angie Finch, CPA, Maureen Hennessy/Key Realty, and Aubree's in Dexter.

We hope that everyone has some fun bidding and understands they are not only winning some great packages but also helping EFD continue to enhance educational programs in Dexter Community Schools. Thanks to your generous support, EFD was able to fund over $34,000 in teacher and district grants in the Fall 2021. Some of those grants include Social/Emotional Learning Book Sets for Anchor/Beacon, New Periodicals for Wylie Library, Horse Therapy for students with special needs at Mill Creek, and Digital Cameras for Photography Class at Dexter High School. Visit our website, www.efdexter.org for a complete list of grants funded.

Thank you for your continued support and Go Dreads!

Educational Foundation of Dexter