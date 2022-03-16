Scio Twp Police Report, February 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During February 2022, Deputies responded to 685 total calls for police service, up from 623 a year ago for a 10% increase. Total calls for the year are 1,412, up from 1,083 for the same period last year for a 30% increase.

Officers conducted 264 traffic stops, up from 191 last year and wrote 53 tickets.

Noteworthy calls from the police log include six assaults, one breaking & entering, six larcenies, 28 crashes, 12 medical assists, 32 citizen assists, 13 welfare checks, 11 mental health, one identity theft, one death investigation, two retail thefts, five disorderly conducts, one adult attempted suicide, and one swindle.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following as noteworthy events in Scio Township:

On February 8th Deputies attempted to stop a Suspicious Vehicle around Baker Road and Baker Heights Court. The vehicle failed to stop for deputies who followed the vehicle into the 3400 Block of Forshee Lane. Upon stopping, deputies arrested the sole occupant and driver, a 50-Year-Old, Scio Township Resident for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicants [OWI]. The case is pending a toxicology report.

On February 14th Deputies responded to the area of Grosbeak Drive and Eyrie Drive for a reported Burglary. This is a construction site where new homes are being built and between February 11-14, 2022, unknown suspect(s) stole tools, construction equipment and supplies from the site. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On February 19th Deputies responded to the 2800 Block of Sagebrush Circle for a Medical Emergency. Deputies arrived and made entry into the apartment finding the 77-Year-Old resident deceased from an apparent suicide. The case is awaiting return of the Death Certificate.

On February 19th Deputies responded to the area of W. Huron River Drive and Tubbs Drive for an injury crash. During the crash investigation, Deputies arrested a 28-Year-Old Ann Arbor Resident for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicants [OWI]. The case is pending a toxicology report.

On February 28th Deputies responded to the 3600 Block of Lamplighter Drive for a reported Burglary/Home Invasion in Progress. The resident came back from walking her dog and found an unknown male suspect in her home. The suspect fled prior to deputies’ arrival. Nothing is known stolen at this time. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

A link to the entire February police log is below.