City of Dexter Police Report, February 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During February 2022, Deputies responded to 175 total calls for police service, matching last years calls for February also at 175. Total calls for the year are 366, up from 271 for the same period last year for a 35% increase.

Deputies conducted 80 traffic stops, down from 81 a year ago and wrote seven tickets.

Noteworthy calls from the police log include one assault, two home invasions, one vehicle theft, two medical assists, 16 citizen assists, four mental health, two disorderly conducts, one fraud, one identity theft, and one juvenile attempted suicide.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following as noteworthy events in the City of Dexter:

On February 4th Deputies investigated a Malicious Destruction of Property in Monument Park. Overnight, unknown individuals damaged several of the ice sculptures. In total, six (6) sculptures were damage with an estimated value of $2,500. No suspect information had been developed at this time.

On February 6th Deputies responded to the 300 block of Victoria Drive for a Home Invasion which just occurred. The victim advised Dispatch that he had arrived home to find an unknown subject inside his residence. The suspect then held the victim hostage at gun point before he was able to escape. Upon arrival, Deputies found the residence empty and noted that the victim’s vehicle was missing. Troopers located the vehicle abandoned on I-94 near Notten. A K-9 track was conducted which led to a nearby residence where the homeowner advised an unknown subject came to the home requesting to use the phone. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle seen circling the area and were able to identify a possible suspect. Shortly after, Troopers located the suspect walking on the shoulder of I-94. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital due to extended exposure to the cold weather. Through their investigation, Detectives determined that the victim was kidnapped from a residence in Ypsilanti Township and forced to drive to his residence by the suspect. The suspect was later released from the hospital and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. He has been charged by the Prosecutor’s Office and is awaiting trial.

On February 20th Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Third Street for a Breaking & Entering. The victim reported that his home had been broken into during construction. Deputies found that the door jamb leading from the garage into the home had been forced open, causing damage. Deputies found footprints in the snow all around the home but determined that nothing had been taken. No suspect information had been developed.

Below is a link to the February police call log