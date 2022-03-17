Dexter Senior Center’s Looming Enterprise

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

A looming project has been growing for years at the Dexter Senior Center, literally.

Member Paul Wensel explains, “I joined the Senior Center in 2005 when I retired. The Director at the time, Valerie Hibbard, brought in a loom to store while she was moving to Brighton. While it was here, I kept asking her to show me how to use it. She did, and that’s how I got started in weaving.”

Paul had never touched a loom before then, much less interested in weaving. But the intricacies of the machine caught his imagination. Things got serious when Valerie encouraged Paul to make rugs for the upcoming Dexter Area Historical Society craft show held in the high school gym (now Creekside). Paul agreed and made 33 rugs to sell for the Senior Center. The rugs were a big hit, and the tradition was set. While Paul continued setting his weft and warp, and wove, other members watched the action with interest.

“We developed a lot of interest in using them,” says Paul. “Everybody who came into the Senior Center to exercise or something would see the looms and come over to watch them. Many asked if I would teach them.”

Paul soon had a lot of looming lessons for wannabe weavers.

A sampling of the Seniors’ recent works are now on display in the Dexter Senior Center

Etymologically speaking, Wikipedia tells us “loom” means “a machine to enable weaving thread into cloth.” Weaving is performed by intersecting the longitudinal threads, the warp (“that which is thrown across”), with the perpendicular threads, the weft (“that which is woven”).

Valerie moved on to Brighton, and her loom went with her. But by then, the Senior Center had already been given a second loom, which Paul restored. The Seniors’ textile tapestries continued in their finery and form.

As if destined to be the epicenter of a new artisan weaving renaissance, the Senior Center was gifted yet another loom (They now have two. Try to keep up.). This was no run of the (ahem) mill loom. It was a Leclerc from Quebec, the Rolls Royce Silver Ghost of looms.

Well, who wouldn’t want to weave on a Leclerc? The feel and rhythm of the machine are poetry in thought and motion. Members have found the benefits of working the loom go beyond creating a stylish fabric. The machine's repetitive arm and leg movement is therapeutic for both mind and body. Cognitive skills are exercised in figuring out things like warp and weft.

“It’s like a meditation when you’re doing it,” says Joanne Westman, who weaves naturally colored wool scarves on the loom and spins the yarn she uses. “Spinning wool, too, is a meditative thing. The spinning wheel goes around. It goes through your fingers. The lanolin softens. I used to do it in front of my fireplace, and it was like meditation because of that repetitive flow.”

L-R: Mary Robinson, Paul Wensel, and Joanne Westman. Joanne is holding a scarf she has made with natural colors from wool she has spun.

Mary Robinson was one of the members who watched Paul weave and wanted to learn the art. Paul has since stepped back to let Mary carry on the interwoven instruction.

“I was an English teacher, so teaching is in my blood,” laughs Mary.

Although weaving on the loom is an intricate process, Mary assures people that it is an easy art. “I think the most difficult part is picking the colors for what you want to put in,” she says.

When asked how a person could learn to weave their own weft and warp, Mary replies, “It’s simple. Join the Senior Center. It’s twenty dollars a year. That’s it.”

Photo credits: Doug Marrin