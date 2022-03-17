City of Dexter Wants Your Thoughts

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

At its March 14, 2022, meeting, the Dexter City Council approved a community-wide survey on various topics.

Councilmember Jamie Griffin introduced the idea to the City Council last December, stating in a memo, "Such a survey will provide a long overdue snapshot of resident sentiment and will help us as we set goals, objectives, and funding priorities for Fiscal Year 2022-2023."

The City has used surveys before, but it has been a few years. A 2015 survey polled residents’ thoughts on the Parks & Rec Master Plan. The last survey on general topics was conducted in 2011.

The final draft of the survey has 39 questions and takes about 17 minutes to complete. Questions will poll residents’ demographics and their thoughts on issues such as downtown and events, local government and City administration, recreation, non-motorized mobility, parking, and future development.

The City will distribute the survey link via the City’s email update, Facebook Page, and website. The City will send postcards to all residents, and a notice will be included in an upcoming newsletter. The survey is anonymous, but respondents are asked to identify whether they are a city resident.

“Surveys are just one way to gather public input,” says Councilmember Griffin. “Although I hope residents will find 15 minutes or so to complete the survey, I encourage residents to reach out to the City or Council however they feel most comfortable--attending a public meeting, sending an email, or making a phone call. I personally think our job is easier and, more importantly, the outcome better when residents are actively involved.”