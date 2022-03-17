Dexter Township forming road committee

Dexter Township is forming a road committee to work on researching and addressing a range of issues related to the network of local roads.

The township board at its March 15 meeting, approved the establishment of the road committee,

It’s being charged with “researching and addressing a range of issues related to the Township’s network of local roads (local roads are owned by the Washtenaw County Road Commission-WCRC) and reporting back to the Board of Trustees.”

Township board trustee Karen Sikkenga is helping to form the committee. She said she will be sending a recruitment email to every person who has included her in an email about roads over the past year, and the township will also recruit on its web page and using its “In the Loop” list serve (which anyone can enroll in by emailing info@dextertownship.org).

She said she will also be talking with the director of the Washtenaw Area Transportation Study to get their thoughts on recruiting and any advice on executing the committee’s charge.

Part of the resolution calling for the committee’s formation, said the township board, with public input, and has developed a prioritization rubric that resulted in an approved priority list of road projects. The implementation of these projects would be facilitated by the creation of a Township Road Committee that will report to the Board.

Sikkenga said they are planning to recruit seven members, including trying to get a member from the WCRC.

If anyone is interested in serving they can email info@dextertownship.org as well.