Local Artist’s Book Spins Dexter UFO Story in a Heartwarming Way

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Many of us may already be familiar with the chalk art of Chris Monaghan, but the Dexter artist recently turned his creative talents into print and digital media, capturing one of Dexter’s iconic moments in a fun and imaginative way.

In his story, “Welcome to Dexter,” Chris revisits the City’s famous 1966 UFO incidents imagining a “what if” scenario. Inspiration for the story began with his family’s stories.

“My grandfather, Edward Monaghan, was a member of the sheriff's department around the time of the UFO sightings,” says Chris. “I also grew up in Ann Arbor and remember the stories as a kid. When we moved to Dexter, I stumbled upon the UFO story again while learning about the community and researching history for Discover Dexter, a website I used to manage.”

Chris's 3-D chalk art has delighted us for years and won him national recognition in events and contests.

The controversial sightings of 1966 drew national attention to such aerial phenomenon and the lack of government transparency. Closer to home, the incidents divided the community. Many people witnessed the strange lights. Others seemed to either believe their accounts, dismiss them, or rail against them. It seems that when people don’t know what to make of something, they point fingers and make accusations. And that’s how a lot of folks handled the incidents.

Chris’s story reads like a bedtime story and turns the divisiveness around into a welcoming moment. As he puts it, “the important part of what makes Dexter a special place.”

“Dexter is a great community, and the people here are always so friendly and helpful,” adds Chris. “I wanted to express my appreciation for that, and I thought the UFO experience, if it had happened like the story in my book, would be a perfect example of the Dexter ‘ohana’.”

“Ohana” is a Hawaiian word used to describe extended family. It includes blood relations but also extends to a broader circle of intentional relationships or “adoptive family.” That’s how Chris thinks of Dexter and how he hopes the Dexter area thinks of one another.

Dexter will soon have to extend its idea of “extended family” a little farther for Chris. He and his family are moving to Florida, where Chris’s burgeoning talent has opened some doors to new, exciting art projects, including launching his new company, Sidewalk Shenanigans & Other Art Tomfoolery. The new venture is an educational curriculum that uses art (like sidewalk chalk and painting) as the primary vehicle for learning subjects such as math, science, and history.

"’Welcome to Dexter’ is a thank you to everyone for making our time here such a wonderful experience,” says Chris.

Chris will also be back on the street art circuit this year, including the International Chalk Art Festival in Venice, FL., The Museum of Wisconsin Art, Chalkfest in Minneapolis (Arbor Lakes), and Chalktoberfest in Marietta, GA.

Other ways to stay connected to Chris and his art are:

Website: www.cmonaghanart.com

Instagram: @cmonaghanart

Welcome to Dexter on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VFT5YV6/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_2ZY2964HV5KGTHW8Q8KA

Chris wrote the story, created the artwork, and produced the short film, which can be viewed on YouTube

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MObkGvU1jbs -->

Images courtesy of Chris Monaghan