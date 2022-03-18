Dexter Clears the Road for Several Summer Events

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The pandemic may not be officially over just yet, but it’s waning enough that restrictions are being lifted, and maskless folks can get out and breathe a sigh of relief.

One exciting sign of a normal and fun summer ahead is the road closures approved by Dexter City Council at its March 14, 2022 meeting. Various groups had requested the closures for their events in Dexter. Here’s what’s coming so far:

Ann Arbor Velo Club Spring Training: Select roads in Dexter’s industrial park will be closed for five Sundays this spring. The Club describes its event as “Spring Training Series is a five week bicycle racing clinic and race series, designed to improve cyclist knowledge, skills, and safety. Roads will be closed Sundays 4/10, 4/24, 5/1, 5/15, and 5/22 from 7:30AM-2:30PM, with access permitted if necessary: Mill Creek Dr., Bishop circle W, Clark Woods Dr., and Bishop Circle E.”

Dexter Garden Club Plant Sale May 14: Central St. next to Monument Park will be closed off to give Dexter area gardeners ample time to browse the wide selection of well-known and not-so-well-known plants that they may want to add to their landscaping this year.

Memorial Day Parade May 30: Dexter’s summer kick-off is back on. Judging by the thousands who have lined Main St. in the past, it is sure to be an even bigger hit this year after a two-year hiatus. Kids bring your bags to collect the candy. Mom, Dad, you bring everything else and come early to find a good seat.

Dexter Daze Aug. 12 & 13: The Dexter Daze Committee requested the closure of Central St. next to Monument Park for the popular summer event. Also requested was the closure of Main St. for two hours on Saturday morning for the Dexter Daze Parade. The city parking lot between Dairy Queen and The Beer Grotto will be closed for kid activities during the festival. Arts, crafts, food trucks, music, entertainment, a parade, and fireworks—nothing could possibly be more summer than all that.

With our two summer bookend events in the works, the Memorial Day Parade at the beginning and Dexter Daze near the end, many more are sure to follow making for a fun time ahead.