Dexter Forum Notes, 03-19-22

From John Hansen, Moderator

There is always a 'fresh face' at the Forum and this time it was Lois Beerbaum, a recent arrival from Wayne County who wanted some help with her road. Maybe we should change the name from St. Patrick's Day to St. Pothole's Day since they seem to coincide. She felt passed around by her township and road commission. We are all quite used to the pothole issue, I think the term underinvestment was mentioned, and I am sure that she will make her voice heard as we move forward. She has also found our senior center and serves as a medicare/medicaid advisor.

The field is becoming more clear for our new state representative districts as we approach the filing deadline of April 19. Today we met Carrie Rheingans, a Democrat, running in the new 47th district. The district includes the City of Dexter and Scio Township along with part of Ann Arbor and points west including some of Jackson County.

North of us, now known as Karl's side of the river, is the 48th district which includes Dexter and Webster townships and points north. We hope to meet those candidates soon. There will also be a judicial race on the primary ballot if there are more than two candidates. School board and city council candidates don't need to file until July since they are non-partisan races and don't need primaries.

It looks like there will also be a school sponsored recreation proposal on the August primary ballot that includes support for our senior center. Lots of stump speeches to look forward to.

City residents are going to be asked to participate in a community survey to provide guidance to the council as they plan for the future.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM and it will be LIVE at the Dexter Wellness Center.