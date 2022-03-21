Dexter Ensembles Earn High Marks at Competition
From Dexter Band Boosters
On Friday, March 4, 2022, Dexter High School bands (Varsity, Concert and Symphonic) and orchestras (Concert and Chamber) took their talents on stage at Ann Arbor Huron High School for the annual MSBOA (Michigan School Band & Orchestra Association) District 12 Festival competition.
On Tuesday, March 8, Dexter High School Choirs (Concert, Descant, and Chamber) took their talents on stage at Clarenceville High School in Livonia for the annual MSVMA (Michigan School Vocal Music Association) District 12 High School Choral Festival competition.
Under the direction of Orchestra Director Mr. Matt Deloria, Band Director Dr. Kenneth Moore and Choral Director Mrs. Julie Bassett each Dexter High School band, orchestra and choir group earned first division ratings.
On Thursday, March 10, Mill Creek Middle School 7th and 8th grade bands received Division 1 ratings at the MSBOA District 12 Band Festival hosted by Thurston High School in Redford. The Mill Creek Middle School bands are directed by Mr. Andrew Damman and Mrs. Rachel Wilson.
Band, Orchestra and Choral Festivals are an opportunity for music ensembles to perform a program which is evaluated by performance judges. Ensembles are rated on a scale from 1 to 5 with 1 being the highest rating.