Dexter Ensembles Earn High Marks at Competition

From Dexter Band Boosters

On Friday, March 4, 2022, Dexter High School bands (Varsity, Concert and Symphonic) and orchestras (Concert and Chamber) took their talents on stage at Ann Arbor Huron High School for the annual MSBOA (Michigan School Band & Orchestra Association) District 12 Festival competition.

On Tuesday, March 8, Dexter High School Choirs (Concert, Descant, and Chamber) took their talents on stage at Clarenceville High School in Livonia for the annual MSVMA (Michigan School Vocal Music Association) District 12 High School Choral Festival competition.

Dexter HS Concert Orchestra. Photo Credit: Elena Lu

Under the direction of Orchestra Director Mr. Matt Deloria, Band Director Dr. Kenneth Moore and Choral Director Mrs. Julie Bassett each Dexter High School band, orchestra and choir group earned first division ratings.

On Thursday, March 10, Mill Creek Middle School 7th and 8th grade bands received Division 1 ratings at the MSBOA District 12 Band Festival hosted by Thurston High School in Redford. The Mill Creek Middle School bands are directed by Mr. Andrew Damman and Mrs. Rachel Wilson.

Dexter HS Chamber Orchestra. Photo Credit: Michelle Sposito

Band, Orchestra and Choral Festivals are an opportunity for music ensembles to perform a program which is evaluated by performance judges. Ensembles are rated on a scale from 1 to 5 with 1 being the highest rating.

Dexter HS Varsity Band. Photo credit: Bob Robke

Dexter HS Concert Band. Photo credit: Amy Robke

Dexter HS Chamber Choir. Photo Credit Selma Filiz

Dexter HS Concert Choir. Photo Credit Haila Moazami

Dexter HS Descant Choir. Photo Credit Haila Moazami

Mill Creek 8th Grade Band. Photo Credit Michelle Matson

Mill Creek 7th Grade Band. Photo Credit Carolyn Anderson-Fermann