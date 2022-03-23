Dexter’s Secret Brewpub Not So Secret Anymore

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

What was once Dexter’s secret taphouse tucked away in the Bishop Circle Industrial Park isn’t much of a secret anymore. And for a good reason.

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales + Kitchen began as the Nul Tap Room around eight years ago in the Northern United Brewing building in the business park. The taproom had the feel of a secret, members-only club with its exclusive drinks and groovy, reclaimed furnishings. But you can’t keep a good thing secret for long. The former taproom is now a busy farm-to-table brewpub catering to the entire family.

“Many of my close friends are farmers, and this is a way to honor them,” says Maggie Long, Manager and creative force behind the brewpub. “I can’t think of another group of awesome people who work as hard as they do and are as resilient and humble. I’m proud to bring the food they work so hard to create.”

Manager Maggie Long’s food accentuates the brewpub's unique atmosphere.

Many farm-to-table owners and customers describe the restaurants in terms of freshness, lack of processed foods, and support for local food producers, all things with which Maggie agrees. But Maggie’s first thoughts of farm-to-table are along a different line.

“We had these big, family meals when I was growing up,” explains Maggie. “The food was fresh. We were excited. It was a way for us to connect. Food builds connection. When people visit us here, I want their food to be good and foster that connection.”

All the food at Jolly Pumpkin is traceable, explains Maggie. Jolly Pumpkin mills their own flour to make their hamburger buns. The hamburger and chicken are sourced from area farms. These foods extend to the kids’ menu.

“When you come here as a family, the kids eat the same foods as the adults, the same chicken for their nuggets, the same flour for their burger bun,” says Maggie.

Common to farm-to-table restaurants, Jolly Pumpkin’s menu changes, adapting to what local food producers can seasonally supply. A few standouts on the current menu include:

Fried Chicken Bites appetizer: basil + radish + green Szechuan peppercorn + hot sour cream.

Brussel Sprouts appetizer: apple + sunchoke hummus + parmesan + flaxseed crunch.

Burger: pimento cheese + lettuce + togarashi aioli + challah roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich: radicchio slaw +horseradish aioli + side applesauce + challah roll.

Ice Cream Sandwich: buckwheat chocolate chip cookies with your choice of ice cream.

The menu includes kid versions of the adult selections and a list of pizzas.

In a few weeks, spring clean-up will occur, and the outdoor beer garden will be opened.

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales + Kitchen has that cozy, one-of-a-kind atmosphere that draws people in, but it is actually one component of a larger corporation.

Northern United Brewing Company is the parent company for Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, North Peak Brewing Company, Nomad Cidery, Bonafide Wines, and Civilized Spirits. Jolly Pumpkin also has brewpubs and tap houses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Detroit, Dexter, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Royal Oak, Traverse City, and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Photo credits: Doug Marrin