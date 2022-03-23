Then & Now: Webster Twp’s Wheeler Wheelwright and Blacksmith Shop

By Joanne Westman

It is a cold day in 1875 and Jean Wheeler is getting ready to fire up the old forge in his wheelwright/blacksmith shop.

The building he works in was built by him and his dad, John Campbell Wheeler. Jean is getting ready to repair wheels for the buggies now that the spring is near. The icy and muddy roads of winter in Webster Township have taken its toll on sleighs, carriages, and wagons.

He fires up the forge and welcomes the warmth it generates on this frosty March morning. He remembers his grandfather, Tillotson Wheeler, one of Webster Township’s first settlers. Tillotson arrived in 1829 and purchased 120 acres of land on Webster Church Road from the US government. Jean admires his grandfather who spends many years clearing the land and farming it for his entire life.

So, on this early spring morning, Jean Wheeler continues his work in his wheelwright shop. But planting season is coming soon, and he looks over at the long workbench which holds his neighbors’ axes, plowshares, hay hooks, rakes, and other farm tools waiting for repair.

In October 1914, long after Jean was no longer able to provide services to the community, the old blacksmith shop fell into disrepair The beautiful cupola blew down, the hand-forged hinges failed on the doors and the building sagged. The old shop became clogged with young saplings and vines. The forge sat cold, and parts of buggy wheels remained unused as the horseless carriage took over as the mode of transportation. Long forgotten, the 1875 wheelwright/blacksmith shop gave way to the 20th century and the industrial age.

The neglected Blacksmith Shop had fallen into ruin.

Of interest, is that in the 1920s, Henry Ford visited the blacksmith shop and bought an old steam engine for his museum at Greenfield Village.

In 1985, the owners of the Wheeler Farm, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Beauregard donated the blacksmith shop and all its contents to the Webster Township Historical Society. Incredibly, though time had ravaged its beauty, the mortise and tenon construction held the building upright. It was decided to relocate the building to its current site at the Webster Historic Village. In October 1985, a crew of Amish Carpenters began dismantling the structure and moving it to its new home. The contents of the building moved with it. Old lathes, sleigh runners, spokes, and hubs are still in the building. Jean was the last person to use them in the late 1800s, and one can almost feel his presence at gatherings in the old building.

After residing for 36 years in the Historic Webster Village, the old blacksmith shop was again in need of tender loving care. Failing boards have been replaced, the building repainted, and the cupola is now standing proudly on top of the roof. Hitching posts were added on each side of the large entry doors to welcome visitors. The upper two doors on the second floor, which was the home of the wheelwright shop, were held with hinges hand forged by a blacksmith in the mid 1800s. The doors on the lower level, the blacksmith shop, had replacement hinges, not of the vintage of the upper doors. The resident blacksmith, Alex Gleason, hand-forged new hinges in the style of the original ones and they now grace the lower doors

Visitors to the Historic Webster Village now can visit the Wheeler Wheelwright/Blacksmith Shop and stand by the warmth of the old forge as Alex demonstrates blacksmithing. The tools from the late 1800s still sit on the old workbenches, worn smooth by the hands of Jean Wheeler as he plied his trade. The shop is a treasure from another time.

Webster Township has been a farming community for over 150 years and continues to this day, and one can almost feel the presence of the pioneers of Webster Township as they carved out an existence in this beautiful land.

Photos courtesy of the Webster Twp Historical Society