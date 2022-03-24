Local Educator Semifinalist for MI Charter School Teacher of the Year

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Dexter resident Patrick Ritt is one of ten outstanding educators from all corners of Michigan who have been selected as semifinalists for the 2022 Michigan Charter School Teacher of the Year Award.

“Each semifinalist embodies the values that make charter educators unique – the innovation, professionalism and passion that drive success in their classrooms and schools,” explained the MI Association of Public School Academies in a release. “There are more than 10,000 charter school teachers in Michigan, and hundreds of nominations were received from all over the state.”

In her letter recommending Patrick for the award, Director for Light of the World Academy, Kathy Moorehouse, stated, “One of the things that makes Patrick an extraordinary teacher, and not just a good one, is the way he excels in working with children who have had trauma in their lives. Patrick has a diverse teaching background that includes time spent working at a school on a Native American reservation in New Mexico. While there, he worked with children who lived in extreme poverty and traumatic family situations. That helped give Patrick a sense of compassion and understanding that he uses on a daily basis.”

Ms. Moorehouse emphasizes his ability and desire to work with and educate students in difficult situations. “Patrick does not only excel in working with children living in trauma – he seeks them out. He will voluntarily ask that students with such issues – emotional trauma, divorced parents, poverty, ADHD, etc. – be placed in his class. He then develops the kind of trust and individual relationships with those students that allow them to begin to thrive in every way – socially, emotionally and academically.”

Patrick has been teaching for 14 years, the last five at Light of the World Academy, where he teaches grades 4-5. Light of the World Academy is a tuition-free Montessori charter school that educates kindergarten through eighth grade.

“Patrick also brings creativity to the classroom every day in ways that make learning come alive,” adds Moorehouse. “His students don’t just study history – they dress up like wax statues of historical figures and then put on a living wax museum for the entire school. He even figured out a way to turn that project into an extension of our school’s community service mission. His class sold “tickets” to the historical wax museum and then donated the money to an animal shelter.”

Of the ten semifinalists, five will be chosen in the coming weeks as finalists, of which one will be given the top award.

“It feels amazing that my teaching is impacting not only students but also their families,” says Patrick. “It is rewarding when hard work is recognized.”

Photo credit Tabithah Ringe