N. Territorial and Mast Safety Improvements Coming in 2023

From WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is pleased to announce a 2023 Safety Improvement Project on N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and Webster Church Rd in Webster Township.

What will the improvement look like?

WCRC is planning to install turn lanes and a traffic signal at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd and Webster Church Rd and install centerline rumble strips, safety signage and pavement markings on N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and Webster Church Rd in Webster Township.

Why this section of road?

WCRC monitors roadways and intersections across the county for traffic volumes and safety. This section of N. Territorial Rd has experienced a number of serious crashes over the years. These improvements are designed to help reduce the number and severity of crashes.

How is this project funded?

WCRC has been awarded a federal grant through the Highway Safety Improvement Program from the Michigan Department of Transportation, which administers the funds on behalf of the Federal Highway Administration. This grant will fund the vast majority of the project’s cost. Per the program rules, these grant dollars can only be spent on this project, they cannot be applied to other road work.