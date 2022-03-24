UofM Regents Approve $58 Million for Development of Former Thomson Shore Property

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

At its March 24, 2022 meeting, the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the purchase and development of the Sheridan Books property just outside of Dexter for its pharmacy program.

In his request for authorization to purchase property UofM Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Chatas described the proposed transaction as “an opportunity to acquire property that is strategically well located and uniquely suited to meet the needs of Michigan Medicine Specialty Pharmacy.”

The 23.57-acre property at 7300 West Joy Rd includes the 144,300 square foot industrial building, the former home of Thomson Shore book printing. Sheridan Books' parent company, Minnesota-based CJK Group, Inc., purchased the property and assets in May 2019 when Thompson Shore went bankrupt.

Chatas states in his request that a $6 million purchase price has been set, and the “closing will take place within 75 days of the fully executed purchase agreement, all subject to approval by the Board of Regents.”

After the purchase, plans include Sheridan entering into a lease agreement with the University for 42,000 square feet of warehouse space for $25,000 a month for up to three years. The sale depends on the University satisfactorily completing an environmental analysis of the property and other due diligence.

Chatas stated, “The acquisition of this property will help consolidate and expand Michigan Medicine’s Specialty Pharmacy operations.”

The Board of Regents approved a separate request by Chatas and Dean of the Medical School Marchall Runge, M.D., Ph.D., for $52 million for construction.

Runge and Chatas stated in their request, “This investment is required for the growth of Specialty Pharmacy services to more than double the number of prescriptions we fill per year through our in-house pharmacy and better meet the needs of our patients. Specialty Pharmacy’s expansion is based on providing high quality, convenient care for all patients and achieving progress through multidisciplinary collaborations.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Photo credit: Doug Marrin